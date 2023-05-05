“We could not fail given the many compliments”- breaking latest news

Inter, on the other hand, was among the first Serie A clubs to compliment each other with Napoli for the victory of the Scudetto. This is the tweet from the Nerazzurri: Â«President Steven Zhang and the whole Club congratulate Napoli and Luciano Spalletti on winning the Scudetto. Congratulations Napoli, Champions of Italy 2022/23Â». Also there Fiorentina she wanted to congratulate Napoli on winning the Scudetto this evening in Udine. This is the tweet from the lily club: “Congratulations to Napoli for the well-deserved victory of the Scudetto”. same tone for ol Torino:
L’Empoli thus celebrated the title of champion of Italy obtained by Napoli of his former coach Luciano Spalletti: “Wanted, deserved, conquered, congratulations Luciano!”
Â«Congratulations to Napoli for winning the Scudetto: a great achievement and a deserved titleÂ». Milan, who eliminated Napoli from the Champions League, thus congratulated the Azzurri for winning the title of champion of Italy. The Lega Calcio tweet combined the Scudetto party with the memory of Pino Daniele: “Napule è Triculure”.