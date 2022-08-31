We could possibly get another Capcom with SNK...

Capcom and SNK used to dominate the 2D fighting scene in the ’90s and were fierce rivals until they teamed up and released SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters Clash in 1999 and Capcom vs. SNK a year later. While the latter wasn’t the best game, it was still a huge hit and earned a sequel to the masterpiece called Capcom vs. SNK 2 in 2001.

The last major projects the two companies released were 2003’s SNK vs. Capcom: Arcade and Neo Geo’s SVC Chaos, and finally 2006’s SVC: Card Fighters DS for the Nintendo DS. The two companies haven’t really done anything together since.

However, during the EVO fighting game tournament, which took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Capcom and SNK released a joint statement featuring artwork from their games. It really brought the memories back to life, and luckily the two companies seem interested in working together again to do something.

In an interview with VGC, creator of The King of Fighters XV, Oda spoke about a potential Capcom vs. SNK 3:

"Certainly, in the future, I think all parties, everyone on both sides are interested in becoming a reality. Especially as we see the reaction…it helped us reconfirm that this might be one of the most wanted things in the fighting game community all over the world.

so. . . Let’s keep our fingers crossed, shall we?