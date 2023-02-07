The Disney100 Celebration kicks off on January 27th with new merchandise, new shows and nighttime spectaculars, and even new snacks to try.

So, what’s in it for the guy who started it all? You know — Mickey Mouse?

Well, Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of the gang got a new look in celebration of Disney’s 100th Anniversary! Disney posted a video on Instagram of our favorite pals at Disneyland showing off their new fits.

These new costumes are beautiful — showing off the official colors of the Disney100 Celebration: purple, silver, black, and white!

Also, did you see Pluto’s collar?! How cute!

We can’t wait to see those new costumes in person!

We’ve got you covered when it comes to the 100th Anniversary Celebration. Merchandise, food, shows — we keep an eye out for it all! Follow along to see what else Disney has in store this year.

