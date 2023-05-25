Home » “We do not expect significant effects in Europe”
“We do not expect significant effects in Europe”

In these hours, the news that a new wave of Covid-19 is expected in China, which will reach its peak at the end of June, with 65 million cases a week, has created some alarmism in Italy in these hours. This was stated last Monday by Zhong Nanshan, considered China‘s top expert on respiratory diseases, quoted by the Global Times.

Rainews.it asked the WHO to understand how much there is to worry in Europe about the Xbb variant whose infection rate went from 0.2% in mid-February to 74.4% at the end of April and 83.6% at the beginning of May.

“The Omicron VOC subvariant XBB (Volatile Organic Compounds, ed.) is already circulating widely in the European region and was the dominant variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the first half of 2023. We do not expect any changes in transmission rates in China could significantly influence the transmission of COVID-19 in Europe at this stage”, specified WHO Europe.

Vaccines continue to be valid defense tools, claims the major health surveillance body “the European population still has a high level of protection”. But he invites us not to let our guard down and underlines the still high mortality rate: “European countries should continue to be alert to any locally observed changes or increases in transmissionas COVID-19 transmission here in Europe remains high with over 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths reported every week.”

Less than 20 days agoWHO has declared the end of the pandemic.

