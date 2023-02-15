Satisfied as she is with the result regional elections in Lombardy and Lazio, Giorgia Meloni does not seem to be in too much of a hurry to touch the balance between the coalition parties. The centre-right won the first important challenge after the Policies of 25 September, the government has passed a long-awaited electoral test and the Prime Minister locks down the setting for the first four months: “The government is even stronger, I think that the structure of the majority does not need any changes”. Which does not mean that nothing has to change, as usually happens after an important electoral test, but that any adjustment will be made gradually and prudently.

Forward to the right, don’t forget to turn your gaze to the center. The choice of Palazzo Chigi to revoke the civil action in the Ruby Ter trial it was seen in Parliament as a way of meeting Silvio Berlusconi, in the hope that he will moderate his utterances and avoid triggering other diplomatic incidents. But in the former premier’s entourage they are convinced that the coalition will remain “plural”, because Forza Italia has held its votes “with unexpected results” and no one, least of all the premier, will ask the founder to take a step back. “I’ve already done a lot – the noble father of the center-right vented to his followers -. The vote confirmed the balance of the majority, so we will remain central and will never be subordinates». In the words of Maurizio Gasparri, with 8.5% in Lazio and 7.2% in Lombardy, Forza Italia remains “decisive for the balance and victory of the centre-right”. See also What happens to those who eat radicchio to lower blood sugar? Here is the incredible answer

On Monday evening, in calling the prime minister for the customary compliments, Berlusconi wanted to clarify Sunday’s slip-up. The criticisms of Zelensky are â€œpersonal opinionsâ€ said the blue leader and promised that FI will continue to support Ukraine. Concepts that Berlusconi was forced to sculpt in a note yesterday, after the EPP’s distancing (“we reject the sentences on Kiev”): â€˜I have always been and am on the side of Ukraine and peace. My hope is that a diplomatic solution can soon be found to this very dangerous war for everyone.’ The ally’s tear seemed to have jeopardized the president’s visit to the capital of the country attacked by Putin, but now Meloni says she is sure that the mission will take place on schedule: «Of course I’m going to Kiev. The government line does not change, especially in foreign policy».

Berlusconi’s words echoed in Strasbourg on Wednesday morning during the debate in the European Parliament on the situation in Ukraine. The president of the popular Manfred Weber claims: «Roberta Mestola was the first to go to Kiev, e Ursula von der Leyenpromised Kiev the way towards candidacy when Paris and Berlin had not yet unbalanced, this was a test of leadershipTO”. But the opposition raises: “It was amazing to hear that Putin justifies his responsibilities and blames Ukraine for this war,” explains the vice president of the Socialist groupPortuguese Pedro Marqueswho asked the Ppe for clarity and addressed Weber, pressed: “What concrete actions will you take against Mr. Berlusconi?”. See also Preventing osteoporosis with sport: 9 things to know

In internal politics, something is already changing, since before the Regionals. The prime minister intends to keep the government increasingly separate from the party, a double track that was seen in the days of the furious controversy over the Cospito case. Â«The high tones on the benches of the House and Senate serve to increase consensus for FdI, without harming the government», reads Minister Daniela SantanchÃ©.

Matteo Salvini, relieved by the “beautiful result” which saw the League “recover 10%”, ensures that “the esteem and commitment to move forward is mutual with Giorgia and Silvio”. Berlusconi pushes for a majority summit with Meloni, Salvini and Lupi Â«to decide the work programmeÂ» and the formula coincides with the Â«timetableÂ» of the prime minister: tax reform, tax revolution, separation of careers.