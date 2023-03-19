Verona, 19 March 2023 – In the drama of children deported from Donbass to Russia there might be too Romana child with Italian citizenship, of 6 years old and born in Verona, that the grandparents fear it might be among the kidnapped children. This is thousands of cases for which Vladimir Putin is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court (video).

Putin surprised Mariupol

16 thousand children deported

Since the conflict broke out they are beyond 16 thousand Ukrainian children forcibly and illegally brought to Russia. The figure comes from the Kiev government, which speaks of 16,221 minors. Today the International Criminal Court issued a arrest warrant against the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the Russian Commissar for Children, Maria Lvova-Belovaprecisely for the deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied areas.

Roman among the kidnapped

And among these children there could also be the little one, Roman. Son of a Veronese who lives at Goat in the province of Verona and ofUkrainian ex-wifehad been brought from woman in Donbass shortly after birth and never brought back to Verona. Roman’s grandparents, desperate for news on their nephew’s fate, launched an appeal: the child’s mother, they report through the local press, would have worked for the Ukrainian secret services and then she would go over to the pro-Russian side.

The last photo a year ago

“Despite the interest of the Italian consul in Ukraine and the various attempts made by us also with the help of local politicians – they reported – the mother’s position has further hardened, totally eliminating contacts for about a year. To date we don’t know where Roman is and who he lives with. We receive piecemeal reports from people who risk their lives by providing us with this information. Until a year ago we did some video calls with the little one, who does not speak Italian by choice of the mother, then not even that, and the telephone numbers are blocked”.

Last year, relatives had claimed that a missile was fallen less than two kilometers from the house where the little one lives with his mother, and they had stressed that his life is “in constant danger”. The boy’s father met his wife in Ukraine and they got married there, but when the boy was 3 months old the woman took him with her to Ukraine, so he divorced.

The last time grandparents saw the baby in person was in 2018.

The grandparents’ appeal

The mayor of the Veronese municipality reported that she had never seen the padre, the only resident of the family in Veneto, while a year ago she had received her grandfather, who had told her the story of the separation and his concern for the fate of the little one. They also appeal to Convention on the Rights of the Child Roman’s grandparents: “We turn to anyone who wants to take care of little Roman”, they told Corriere Veneto. They ask to be able to speak to him, to be able to see it again. “We would like him to learn Italian, that he could get to know the places, the culture and the country where he was born. If he were here he would go to school … A child who we don’t know what future he will have”.