We don’t need another silo, telemedicine can be done from the medical record

Telemedicine is an integral part of clinical activity and, as such, must be included in the tools that doctors already use today.

How to enable doctors and nurses to work remotely using telemedicine? The answer indicated by the tender for telemedicine of the regions (here a summary) is an infrastructure composed of various functional components which, taken together, constitute a self-consistent platform, albeit integrated with some national and regional systems, such as the register of patients, the electronic health record, the CUP and so on.

Before delving into and seeing in detail what this infrastructure will include, however, it is necessary to express a key concept: telemedicine is an operating method with which to diagnose, treat and assist patients remotely which is combined, in all cases, with interventions carried out in presence in traditional ways. So there are no patients”solo” of telemedicine while, on the contrary, there are many patients who are managed only in presence.

But what are the functions that are really unique to telemedicine? Audio-video communication (televisit, teleconsultation and teleassistance) and the detection of parameters from medical devices (telemonitoring). All the functions that can be present in a clinical workflow, before and after them, are actually common to both modalities – in presence or remotely. Booking, ticket payment, data sharing and clinical collaboration, reporting, definition of clinical thresholds and objectives, questionnaires, PREM and PROM, doctor-patient communication, are all functions that are also used in presence and that are included in the regional telemedicine infrastructure.

Does it make sense then to create a platform, outside the medical record, which performs these functions? It would no longer make sense extend functionally the medical record and integrate it with backend engines capable of ensuring the specific services of telemedicine? In other words, having a single environment in which doctors and nurses can manage in a way native integrated the patients regardless of mode which do they work with?

The concrete risk, despite the additions that on paper they seem to solve any interoperability issues but that then in practice they have many problemsespecially of a semantic type, is of provide doctors with an additional platform application, disjointed o poorly integrated to the medical record (the third if we also consider the electronic health record which is usually poorly integrated into the CCE).

Nor can we imagine delegating the function of “supplement” to the electronic health record, due to the limitations it has today (you can find an explanation here).

It doesn’t make sense to address the topic of clinical workflows in “pieces”: first the medical record, today telemedicine, tomorrow the TOCs, then the management of chronic conditions and so on. It is necessary to think starting from a broad overall picture, focused on the patient, in which different professionals operate in multiple care settings and different modalities. It is not enough to require that the infrastructures be microservices to create an integrated work environment, nor to provide for integrations; we need an integrated design capable of enhancing the tools that already exist having as a key requirement the principle of a single environment with all the information and functions that are needed. We already have enough silos.

