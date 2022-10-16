“The pandemic is not over”

– “Even if we are not where we were a year ago, it is clear that the Covid pandemic is not over yet – says Kyriakides in a joint statement with WHO regional director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge and the director of the ECDC. Andrea Ammon – Unfortunately we are still seeing the indicators increase in Europe, suggesting that another wave of infections has begun. ”

“Every effort to reach the unvaccinated”

– The commissioner continues: “Millions of people across the Region have not yet been vaccinated against Covid. European countries should make every effort to reach out to the unvaccinated, making sure they receive their doses of Covid vaccine and at the same time distributing doses. recall to priority groups, in line with national recommendations. Many of the people most at risk of serious Covid are also in danger of contracting a serious flu infection. It is important that the following priority groups are vaccinated against both influenza and Covid: health workers, people over the age of 60, pregnant women and people with comorbidities “.

“The southern hemisphere, where winter has recently ended, has experienced an early and very active flu season – continues the joint statement -. Even if we don’t know exactly what to expect in the WHO European region, we could see a similar scenario. in the Northern Hemisphere during autumn and early winter. This means we must be ready and act now. Our message is simple: vaccination reduces the chance of getting infected and reduces the risk of serious consequences from Covid and seasonal flu. There is no time to waste. We encourage all eligible to come forward as soon as possible. ”

Gimbe: Cases continue to increase but growth slows

– On the other hand, the weekly data from Gimbe signal a worsening situation in our country even in the last week, even if the increase in cases slows down. Between 5 and 11 October, infections increased by 20.3%, ordinary hospitalizations by 30% and intensive care by 44.5%. After six weeks, deaths start to rise again (+ 39.9%). The new weekly cases are 293,902 against the

previous 244,353

. The pressure on hospitals increases with +1,445 beds occupied in the medical area for a total of 6,259 (on 24 September it was 3,293); and also on intensive with +69.

The number of newly vaccinated people is also growing at the same time –

In the last week, again according to Gimbe monitoring, the number of new vaccinates also increased: 1,297 compared to 1,247 of the previous week (+ 4%). Of these, 35.6% is represented by the age group between 5 and 11: 462, with an increase of 6.2% compared to the previous week. Among the over 50s, who are more at risk of serious illness, the number of new vaccinates is increasing to 325, 3.2% more than the previous week.