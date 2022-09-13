Home Health “We expect a high intensity season, it is important to get vaccinated”
"We expect a high intensity season, it is important to get vaccinated"

"We expect a high intensity season, it is important to get vaccinated"

“Covid and flu co-administration value” –

“Last year everyone ran to get vaccinated against Covid and nobody thought about the flu. This year we hope to keep the protections high against both”. From this point of view, “the co-administration of the two vaccines is a value to be taken into consideration, because it reduces the vaccination sessions and favors both the vaccination and the system”. However, “it is not the only way, some may have hesitations”, added Rezza, speaking in Rome at the conference “The management of the fragile patient in the new autumn vaccination season”.

“New vaccination plan in two days” –

“We are at the dawn of a new flu vaccination plan, there are two working days to go. My collaborators have to reissue the final version. The elections are upon us, the Minister of Health is about to end his mandate and, before leaving, will sign the various plans that are in the pipeline, including the one for vaccination prevention and the one against antibiotic resistance “, concluded Rezza.

