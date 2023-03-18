We are talking about trichlorethylene, better known as trichlorethylene, a common solvent still used today for dry cleaning and other industrial uses, despite its toxicity and carcinogenicity we have led to a ban on its use in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Trichlorethylene (TCE), a better known chemical with the name of trichlorethylene and until the seventies widely used in countless industrial, commercial, military and medical applications, it can be one of the causes of the Parkinson’s disease. It highlights a new study published on the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease by an international team of researchers, including neurologists from the University of Rochester Medical Center (USA) Ray Dorsey, Ruth Schneider and Karl Kieburtz, who relate the (often unconscious) exposure to this chemical with the ‘global increase in cases of the disease, more than doubled in the past 30 years.

To date, some of the causes of the onset of this neurodegenerative syndrome, such as genetic mutations and head trauma, are widely recognized, but the vast majority of cases are not attributable to these factors. The growth rates of the disease (more than can be explained by aging alone) have led to the belief that various toxic substances are associated with an increased risk of parkinsonism, including trichlorethylene, to whose exposure several other diseases. “Trichloroethylene is a simple six-atom molecule it can decaffeinate coffee, degrease metal parts and dry clean clothes – write the researchers in their article – . The colorless chemical was first linked to parkinsonism in 1969”.

Having already been associated with an increased risk of cancer and miscarriages, trichlorethylene is no longer as widely used as it used to be – it has found use in paint stripping, engine cleaning, dry cleaning, as a correction fluid for cars to write but also in the decaffeination of coffee and as an anesthetic for patients – but the authors of the new report suggest that its role in Parkinson’s disease has been largely overlooked.

A ubiquitous and widespread industrial pollutant

Until 50 years ago, the researchers point out, this product was “ubiquitous”: estimates indicate that around 10 million people in the US had contact with the chemical or something similar every day, as well as in the UK, where 8% of workers are believed to have been exposed to this solvent.

“Although home use has decreased, since 1990 occupational exposure to trichlorethylene has increased by 30% worldwide – the scholars point out – . A 1994 survey in Italy detected trichlorethylene at relatively high concentrations in the blood and urine of three-quarters of a sample of the general population”.

Despite more limited use in the European Union and some US countries, trichlorethylene is still used for steam degreasing and dry cleaning in the US and for authorized industrial uses in the EU, and continues to be particularly required, especially from China. However, even in areas where the chemical is banned, researchers say we are still exposed to it due to continuous contamination of water and soil.

Trichlorethylene and Parkinson’s disease

Building on the previously known association with Parkinson’s, the team gathered evidence of the extent to which trichlorethylene was used in industrial processes, reviewed previous studies linking the chemical to parkinsonism, and investigated several cases in which trichlorethylene and disease could be linked.

In particular, the scholars pointed to several studies, including one involving three workers in industrial plants and one involving a car mechanic. In a studio on 198 twins conducted in 2011those exposed to trichlorethylene had a chance five times greater than developing Parkinson’s disease.

Despite these studies and other research showing the harmful effects of trichlorethylene on animals, the exact nature of the correlation has yet to be confirmed. This is due to numerous reasons, including a lack of awareness of what people have come into contact with or the presence of simultaneous exposure to several potentially toxic chemicals.

“The time between exposure and the onset of the disease it can be decades – the scholars add – . Individuals, if they were aware of their exposure to the chemical, may have long since forgotten about it”.

“Those who have worked with the solvent or who lived near a contaminated site may have changed jobs or relocated, making retrospective evaluation difficult of potential clusters”.

However, given the well-established health risks and association with Parkinson’s, the researchers ask the total ban on the use of trichlorethylene and perchlorethylene (PCE) closely related, as well as the decontamination of sites known to be contaminated. Beyond that, the scholars emphasize the need for more detailed and in-depth investigations into how trichlorethylene and Parkinson’s disease are linked.