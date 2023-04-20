We Finally Know Why Hair Turns Gray (And Maybe You Can Reverse The Process)

An international research team has discovered that the cause of hair graying lies in the loss of mobility of melanocyte stem cells, a potentially reversible process.

One of the characteristic signs of advancing age is thehair graying, an event that for many is so traumatic and unsightly that it has to be kept hidden with tinctures and the like. Now, thanks to the results of a new study, this natural process ofaging it could be blocked or even reversed. Indeed, scientists have understood the biological mechanism which leads the hair to become greys, opening the door to possible revolutionary treatments that can prevent hoary hair. The fault of graying, if it can be defined as such, lies with melanocyte stem cells (McSC), which as a result of the continuous age-related falls and regrowths lose the ability to move within the hair follicle and express the characteristic pigment of youth.

To discover the process that leads hair to turn gray – and to open the door to a possible solution – was an international research team led by scientists from the “Grossmann” School of Medicine of New York University, who collaborated on close contact with colleagues of the Colon Cancer Program – Kyoto University Hospital–iACT of Kyoto University (Japan). The researchers, coordinated by Professor Mayumi Ito, professor at the “Ronald O. Perelman” Department of Dermatology and the Department of Cell Biology, reached their conclusions after conducting some studies on mouse models (mice). Specifically, through techniques of imaging dal vivo and the single cell RNA sequencing have made a very interesting discovery: melanocyte stem cells are mobile, i.e. they move from one compartment of the hair follicle to another, returning to their original stage. It is precisely this ability to move from one place to another that allows melanocytes to mature and be exposed to protein signals – such as those of the protein WNT – which impart pigment to the hair/hair.

Simply put, due to aging and continuous hair loss and regrowth, at a certain point the melanocytes are no longer able to move and get stuck in the swelling of the suprabulbar area of ​​the follicle. Because of this they cannot ripen and pass into the germinal zone of the bulb, where exposure to protein signals takes place which causes them to transform into the melanocytes which determine the pigment. For this reason they lose their regenerative behavior and the hair turns grey. The researchers specify that this McSC plasticity is not found in other stem cells with self-healing capabilities, such as those of the hair follicle, which never return to their original stage; this allows the hair to continue growing even if it loses its colour.

“It is the loss of chameleon function in melanocyte stem cells that may be responsible for the graying and loss of color in hair,” Professor Ito said in a press release. “These results suggest that melanocyte stem cell motility and reversible differentiation are essential for maintaining healthy and colored hair,” she commented. It must be emphasized that the processes in question have been studied on the skin of mice, however it is believed that the same mechanisms are involved in human hair. The details of the research “Dedifferentiation maintains melanocyte stem cells in a dynamic niche” have been published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.