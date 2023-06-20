fltr Simone Borchardt, MdB; Matthias Jochmann, PKG; dr Rüdiger Söder, President PKG (Image source: Stefan Elmshäuser)

In May, the German Practice Clinic Society (PKG) discussed ways out of the permanent crisis in the healthcare system with politicians and health experts at its symposium “Expert Forum for Practice Clinical Surgery” in Cologne. It once again became clear that the benefits of practice clinics for patients and a modern intersectoral care structure are still politically underestimated. But that could finally change.

Many hopes were attached to the assumption of office by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. Would there finally be movement in the structural change in the German healthcare system that has been delayed for years? Would the development of a care system finally begin, from which patients, nursing staff and doctors would all benefit in equal measure? A year and a half later, hope has turned into disappointment, because instead of initiating the necessary reforms, Karl Lauterbach is getting bogged down in one-sided, hospital-focused structural thinking.

“We finally need a health minister instead of a hospital minister!” said Dr. Rüdiger Söder, President of the German Practice Clinic Society (PKG) on the sidelines of the PKG-hosted symposium “Expert Forum for Clinical Surgery” in Cologne. “Karl Lauterbach not only ignores applicable law, but with his proposed reform plans remains stuck in a medical world that hasn’t existed for 20 years.” completely ignores the enormous potential of the practice clinics operating between the two sectors.

“For more than 20 years, practice clinics have been proving that surgical care for patients is possible at the highest medical level and without a nursing shortage,” says Söder. “It is not for nothing that the legislature has established practice clinics as an important provider in paragraph 122 of SGB V.” Simone Borchardt also sees it that way. The member of the Bundestag (CDU) is a member of the health committee. She used the forum in Cologne for the dialogue with the representatives of the practice clinics and health experts such as Martin Degenhardt, Chairman of the Free Alliance of Federal States KVen (FALK), or health lawyer Prof. Dr. Thomas Schlegel. Afterwards, Borchardt expressly praised the “innovative forum” and also admitted that there was a lack of information about practice clinics at the political level. Simone Borchardt announced that she would work for greater visibility of the practice clinics at the federal level and in the Bundestag Health Committee.

“We don’t solve the problems in our healthcare sector by always just fighting the symptoms. A real reform can only be successful if we finally take advantage of the opportunities that medical progress offers us,” continued Stefan Elmshäuser, Managing Director of PKG. “The development of new OR standards in recent decades has shown that the rigid separation of outpatient and inpatient sectors is outdated and that practice clinics are the crucial link between practices and clinics in order to finally implement sustainable restructuring in the health sector to the benefit of patients and nursing staff . We are therefore looking forward to the exchange with politicians in Berlin.” And who knows, maybe the current hospital minister will become a real health minister after all.

For years, the practice clinic company has been committed to sustainably modernizing the German healthcare system. One of the most important goals is the development of binding, regulated, cross-sectoral patient care that creates planning security for patients and healthcare facilities. Equal rights and obligations, equal and high quality requirements and a common compensation system are the necessary steps to achieve this.

For years, the practice clinic company has been committed to sustainably modernizing the German healthcare system. One of the most important goals is the development of binding, regulated, cross-sectoral patient care that creates planning security for patients and healthcare facilities. Equal rights and obligations, equal and high quality requirements and a common compensation system are the necessary steps to achieve this.

