Orentano (Pisa), 14 April 2023 – They are divided between Altopasciowhere they work in the event organization sector but also and above all in fashion (Carla Fracci also arrived in their atelier years ago) and Orentanowhere they have lived for twenty years. Brothers Marco and Silvia Banti they found themselves protagonists in this affair, arriving at lunchtime in their home located along via Cristiani, not far from the Valico di Altopascio district, but in the territory of Castelfranco di Sotto. They are the first to see the body of Gianluca Spina, paratrooper non-commissioned officer of the Folgore of the 186th regiment, originally from Cosenza and resident in the Siena area, crashed yesterday in their garden during an exercise. The 49-year-old died, perhaps from an illness during the descent.

The place of the tragedy (photo Luca Bongianni/Germogli); in the box, Gianluca Spina

“You cannot even imagine our state of mind – they both declare – because we found ourselves in front of a scene that we struggled to understand, so unexpected and dramatic at the same time. When we entered we noticed the parachute on the tree, then the We immediately alerted the emergency services. We returned around noon but perhaps the accident happened earlier. The clock of the surveillance cameras is not accurate but it is possible that the poor soldier fell and remained there for some time. We cannot know”.

Then there is a further aspect that will have to be clarified by the investigations. “I took a look at the images from the cameras, just to understand what had happened and it seemed to me that the paratrooper on the ground was still moving his arms – says Marco Banti – but this doesn’t mean anything. It could also have been an involuntary movement of an inanimate body, unconscious perhaps due to an illness. But that’s not my job. Everything must be left to the investigations, to the work of the police. We immediately made ourselves available. In fact, the sequences were acquired by the carabinieri. We are still struggling to believe it. This is a tragedy that is very difficult to absorb. We obviously feel sorry for the family and the heartbreak they will be experiencing. We are deeply saddened.”

Ma.Ste.