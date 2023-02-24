Home Health we go hunting for Flash in the new gameplay video
by admin
Exactly as announced by Sony, tonight’s State of Play allowed us to finally take a look at the gameplay of the highly anticipated Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Set after the events of Batman Arkham Knight, the game will be set in a Metropolis in which chaos reigns and in which a group of villains will have to fix things. During the video shown at the PlayStation event we can see a sequence set during the chase of Flash e Lex Luthor: it is thanks to this phase of the mission that we can learn how the game is basically an incredibly dynamic third-person shooter, given that all the protagonists are equipped with ranged weapons and gadgets that allow them to remain suspended in the air or hover between Metropolis skyscrapers. The video closes with a frantic confrontation between Wonder Woman (one of the few that didn’t end up under the influence of Brainiac) and Flash and, judging by the trailers shown a few months ago, we already know how it will end between the two DC Comics superheroes.

The movie closes with the confirmation of the release date, given that the RockSteady Studios title will arrive next 26 maggio 2023 su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PC.

Did you know that, according to the latest rumors, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League will be a game as a service?

