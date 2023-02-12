TORINO – Just a header of Rabiot at the Juventus to take home the challenge against the Fiorentina Of Italian. At the triple whistle he speaks Massimiliano Allegri who enjoys his second consecutive success at the end of a game full of twists and turns: “We had good chances to make it 2-0, then in the confusion we need attention, we need to defend well, the goal against Fiorentina was disallowed, one for us too. I have to say well done to my boys, we’re moving up the table, we’re one point from seventh place and now there is the Europa League”.

Allegri: “Trident? I also played without full-backs at Juve”

Attack three for Allegri, the Juventus coach judges it as follows: “We had a good game up front, having ocassions, action at speed. Two with Kostic, one of Vlahovic that stopped. We had favorable situations, Fiorentina had them based on our mistakes. It’s never easy against them, we played a good game. The trident? At Milan I played with 4 up front, at Cagliari with 4 up front. Juventus played without full-backs, only with two fronts Mandzukic e Morata, Manduzkic e Dybala, with a three-man midfield and 5 pure defenders. It depends on the balance of the team, it’s not a matter of formation”. “Chiesa was on the left in the first half and Di Maria on the right and with DeSciglio e Danilo we had numerical superiority. – continues Allegri – Then I reversed them to play one-on-one. Chiesa prefers the left foot, but he has to come and play more in the middle of the field, he has made himself completely available. Di Maria made a sacrifice race together with all the others”.

