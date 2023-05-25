We have a precious ally against thyroid disease, we have it before our eyes and we didn’t know it

Thyroid diseases are increasingly common and science is trying to expand therapies and solutions. But we also have nature on our side.

Some thyroid diseases are very common; as with many other diseases, together with pharmacological treatments we can intervene through prevention.

To date Science pretty much agrees on the fact that we can do a lot for our health sooner that they trigger illnesses.

Keeping a body in shape means reducing – even by a lot – the chances of incurring various ailments and even serious diseases such as tumors.

The thyroid dysfunctions they obviously trigger due to multiple factors; the most commonly known are hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. Both conditions occur when there is a hormonal imbalance (excessive or on the contrary insufficient production) which then gives specific symptoms.

We must also remember that in addition to the pathologies mentioned above, the thyroid can be affected by various forms of cancer: the most common are papillary, follicular, medullary or anaplastic tumours, the latter being considered among the most aggressive.

Only through specific tests can thyroid diseases be diagnosed, but we can do a lot to prevent them. Here’s how according to experts.

Against thyroid disease we have a precious ally, and we can bring it to the table every day

We know that the relationship between power supplysupply of certain substances and nutrients e the fight against diseases is very narrow.

For years now, Science has been divulging information on how food has a forte impact as preventionbut also as “cure” or care support during the manifestation of many pathologies.

If we want protect thyroid function we have a very effective element available, and we don’t have to go looking for it who knows where: let’s talk about the Seleniuma very precious substance for our well-being.

Selenium is a Trace element important for many body functions: for example it participates in the formation of antioxidants such as Glutathione; helps to strengthen the immune system and protect fertility; it even counteracts the toxic action of heavy metals such as Mercury.

As for the thyroid, Selenium it intervenes precisely in the functions of hormones that regulate its health. Even in some studies it has emerged that the trace element in the chronic autoimmune thyroiditis (Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, a common cause of hypothyroidism) actually reduces the amount of auto-antibodies, alleviating the severity of the disease. While in case of Basedow’s disease in addition to maintaining the level of auto-antibodies, it helps the body respond better to therapies.

Selenium, as mentioned, is a substance that we can take through supplements ma it is found naturally in many foods: from whole grains to dairy products, from eggs to offal and in fish, as well as in some vegetables to which it has been added, such as potatoes.

