In his speech, Putin did not talk about the military situation, but to give news that certainly does not seem comforting for Russia was the faithful Evgenij Prigozhin, former restaurateur, founder and head of the Wagner armed group. Between his organization and military leaders, including the defense minister, there are constant clashes.

His men and many other units at the front do not receive supplies and ammunition, further confirmation of the fact that the army has enormous logistical problems. Furthermore, for the first time someone on the Russian side admits that the desperate attack against Bakhmut is costing “hundreds of dead a day”. This in the face of the official declarations of the high military leaders stopped five months ago, when in a statement the loss of 5,937 men was recognized. Then nothing more. Humanitarian organizations in Russia have documented the deaths of nearly 15,000 men as of mid-February. But according to estimates by Ukrainians and Westerners, the losses would be much higher. Kiev even speaks of 150 thousand dead, while more prudent hypotheses still exceed fifty thousand.

In Bakhmut all the testimonies tell of reckless Russian attacks, with recruits and ex-cons sent in waves against Ukrainian machine guns, as happened in the crazy attacks of the First World War. Now the words of Prigozhin himself seem to confirm this strategy: “Hundreds of deaths every day”.

Prigozhin had his audio document released in which he accuses the General Staff and the Defense Minister himself in no uncertain terms and in a particularly excited tone. 'They issue orders right and left to say that Wagner Company is not to be given ammunition and is not to be helped with air transport.' According to the man, known as "Putin's cook" for his restaurant business (with which he made tons of money), "now even the supplies of shovels to dig trenches have been cancelled". For Prigozhin, "an attempt is underway to destroy Wagner which can be equated to the betrayal of the Fatherland". Heavy accusations that had also been advanced in the recent past, albeit not in such explicit terms. He enjoys Putin's protection, but up to a certain point. So much so that on 11 January the president instead reconfirmed his trust in the Chief of Staff Gerasimov, also appointing him directly responsible for the special military operation.