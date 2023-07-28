“We have overthrown the Bazoum regime”

July 27, 2023 23:10

The soldiers announced the removal of the president, the closure of the borders and the proclamation of a curfew. The US calls for the immediate release of Bazoum. EU sources: very worried by events



In Niger the military of Presidential Guard they initiated a coup by ousting the president Mohamed Bazoum. In a statement read by a spokesman on national television in Niamey on behalf of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland, the soldiers announced the Bazoum removal, the border closure terrestrials and the proclamation of the night curfew from 10pm to 5am. All the country’s institutions have also been suspended.

The announcement on TV “We, the defense and security forces gathered within the CNSP, have decided to put an end to the regime you know”, that of President Bazoum, declared Colonel Amadou Abdramane flanked by nine other uniformed soldiers. “This follows the continuous deterioration of the security situation, the economic and social bad governance”, added Abdramane underlining “the CNSP’s commitment to respecting all the commitments undertaken by Niger” and reassuring “the national and international community regarding the physical and moral integrity of the deposed authorities in accordance with human rights principles”.

The coup Earlier in the day, members of Niger’s Presidential Guard began a mutiny by surrounding the presidential palace in the capital Niamey and blockading Bazoum’s office and residence. The alleged reason for the mutiny lies in Bazoum’s intention to dismiss the commander of the Presidential Guard, General Omar Tchiani.

The US demands the immediate release of the president The position taken by the United States was immediate and asked for the “immediate release” of President Bazoum. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said so. “I spoke to Bazoum this morning and made it clear that the United States strongly supports him as the democratically elected president of Niger. We demand his immediate release,” the US secretary of state said during a visit to New Zealand.

EU sources: very worried by events, Bazoum should be released The president of the EU Council Charles Michel is closely following the situation together with the High Representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell, according to what is learned from European sources. As the sources explain, President Bazoum is in his residence with his family. “We are very concerned by these events, which amount to an attempt to take power by force. We immediately demand that President Bazoum be allowed to regain his freedom,” the sources said. “We condemn all attempts to destabilize Niger. Those responsible for these acts will be brought to justice. Niger is a center of stability and must remain so.”

Guterres condemns attempts to subvert power by force UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following developments in Niger and condemns any attempts to seize power by force in the country. This was stated by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. “Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the situation in Niger closely. He strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by force and to undermine the democratic government, peace and stability in Niger,” said Dujarric.

UN “suspends” humanitarian operations – Dujarric then announced that UN humanitarian operations in Niger “are suspended” due to the coup, while the country is already facing a “complex” humanitarian situation. According to the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger increased from 1.9 million in 2017 to 4.3 million in 2023 and the number of people affected by severe insecurity food is expected to reach 3 million during the lean season (June to August) before the next harvest.

