"We have put together a good service package for those in need of care and their families"

At the same time, the passed law paved the way for the second long-term care strengthening law, which is to be passed in the coming year. This introduces a new procedure for assessing the need for care, with which for the first time the need for support in the case of cognitive and psychological limitations, especially dementia, is also taken into account in the long-term care insurance. The scientifically supported testing of this introduction is currently underway. Around 4,000 people in need of care are assessed both under the current law and under the planned new law. The results of the test will be available by the beginning of next year and will be incorporated into the legislative work.

The Nursing Strengthening Act also contains two regulations in the hospital sector: the statutory health insurance companies are given the opportunity to carry out model projects for risk-based screening for certain multi-resistant pathogens in the run-up to a hospital stay. In addition, the supply surcharge introduced to stabilize the financial situation of the hospitals will be extended beyond 2014 and the additional service deduction until 2015. This neutralizes the burdens on hospitals caused by the so-called “double degression” and stabilizes the financial situation of the hospitals.

