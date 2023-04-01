He is concerned about the delicate health situation in Cuneo, but at the same time wants to look to the future with optimism. The mayor of Busca Marco Gallo, Chairman of the Mayors’ Conference of the ASL Cn1 intervenes a few days after the resignation of the General Director of the Santa Croce and Carle Hospital of Cuneo Elide Azzanand those of the Health Director Monica Rebora: “The case requires particular attention and inevitably causes concern for the city of Cuneo and the whole territory. However I am convinced that the Region will be able to find the right solution within a few days”.

Per Gallo There are two issues to tackle head-on: “First of all, the stability of the Santa Croce hospital which needs guidance from a health and organizational point of view, and then there is the theme of the new hospital. We all want to see the construction site started, and at the same time we hope so for the hospital of Saluzzo and Savigliano. In this delicate and unclear phase, the certainties we had until recently are lacking. But, I repeat, I am sure that the Region will find a square. Names are being made and there would be the first availability “.

Among the names that circulate with insistence is that of Joseph Guerra, president of the provincial Medical Association and general director of the ASL Cn1, a position he has held since June 2021. Saviglianese, Guerra was also extraordinary commissioner for the Covid emergency, again within the context of the Cn1. “Guerra is a capable person and an absolutely expendable name – he comments Gallo -, but the decision is up to Cirio and Icardi. I hope that the situation will be resolved before Easter”.

And closes: “I believe that Cuneo, the ASL CN1 and the whole territory must work together so that these hospitals are built. As a conference of mayors we made a choice at the time to build the new Cuneo hospital in the Carle area and therefore we must continue along this line. We have to work together to get to the result, this is not the time for controversies and to blame what we did”.