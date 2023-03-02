Home Health We Hope You’re Hungry – There Are Some New Eats Coming to Disney’s Toontown!
We Hope You’re Hungry – There Are Some New Eats Coming to Disney’s Toontown!

A big event is coming up in Disneyland soon!

Toontown!

On March 19th, Toontown is getting ready to reopen in Disneyland after a long refurbishment. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway has already been open for a few weeks, but the rest of the land is getting ready to follow, and you know what that means? New food!

There will be two areas to grab food in this reimagined land: Cafe Daisy and Good Boy! Grocers. Over at Café Daisy, there are offerings the whole family will enjoy, like the Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Overs.

©Disney

Or more adventurous eaters can grab the Daisy’s Dressed-up Dog which comes with chili-cheese sauce, mac & cheese, and parmesan potato crispies on top.

©Disney

Plant-based eaters can also grab the Spring Garden Wrap which is romaine and quinoa in a wrap with a creamy lemon dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds.

©Disney

There’s plenty for kiddos too — good ‘ol cheese and pepperoni personal pizzasas well as Minnie’s Mini Corn Dogs and Mini Mac and Cheesy.

©Disney

Don’t forget about the Toontown ‘Tater Chips and Daisy’s Goody-Goody Donuts to round out your meal.

©Disney

Lastly, to wash everything down you can grab the Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade made of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, watermelon premium syrup, and watermelon gummies, as well as the Specialty Cold Brrr-ew made up of Caramel Mudslide Cold Brew from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.

©Disney

And those are the new ears you can expect to grab at Toontown this month! Of course, we’ll be one of the first in line to experience this reimagined land, so stay tuned to AllEars!

