“We killed twenty children” – breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

MARINKA (DONBASS) – The names of the villages disputed by bombing and the front line are exactly the same where they fought in 2014. Nine years later, and above all after the last 14 months following the dramatically violent Russian invasion of Ukraine, the sector facing the large urban area of ​​Donetsk practically remains unchanged at the situation at the time.

â€œToday we are traveling on the same roads of the 2014 war for the control of Donbass. Almost nothing has changed in the geography of the fighting. Our soldiers use the same trenches, they sleep in the bunkers dug then. However, the intensity of the Russian attack has changed since February 24 last year. Today, firefights are much more serious and persistent. This is proved by the fact that 9 years ago the people in the villages remained in their homes for the most part, but for a few months they have been almost entirely displaced», he says Evghenii, the forty-year-old military intelligence officer who takes us in his armored car to visit the “medium risk” area between the trenches of the first and second lines.

The ex-convicts The headlines of the news site also underline the cruelty of the war Ukrainska Pravdawhich takes up the news spread by that of Russian dissidence Gulagu.netaccording to which two former commandos of the Wagner mercenary militia allegedly confessed to the brutal murders of Ukrainian children in the disputed Soledar townships of Bakhmut, located a few tens of kilometers north of here. The two are Azamat Uldarov and Alexei Savichev, both former prisoners of penal colonies in Russia released by presidential decree last year in exchange for their recruitment into the ranks of Wagner. The two would have admitted to having killed about twenty children, as well as having blown up a pit with 50 wounded prisoners and some of their own refusing to obey orders to kill newly captured Ukrainians. See also What does "endemic" mean and what does "mercy death" mean? - Health check

One of the two would also explain that he murdered a five-year-old girl with a blow to the head. The master-commander of the Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, immediately reacted by denying that his men “shoot women and children” and reserving the right to deal with the matter better after viewing the video. We will find and punish those who kill children», promises the head of the presidential office in Kiev, Andriy Yermak instead.

Accusations and spies The story needs to be clarified, also because the exploitation of children’s suffering is a classic of war propaganda. Last month, the International Tribunal in The Hague issued the arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin for the forced deportation to Russia of hundreds of Ukrainian children from occupied areas of Ukraine. On the other hand, it is the Ukrainian soldiers themselves who underline the diversity of the situation between the pro-Russian areas in the east of the country, where Bakhmut and Soledar are located, and instead other decidedly pro-Kiev regions such as Kherson or the sector south of Zaporizhzhia.

Â«In Donbass our struggle is made more complicated by two factors: the Russians have been entrenched there since 2014, and therefore it is difficult to drive them out; secondly, after the mass flight to the West in recent years of the population linked to the Kiev government, in the Donbass pro-Russians now exceed 80 percent. Our soldiers are constantly forced to look over their shoulders, spies in Moscow’s service collaborate with the enemy.they openly admit among the Marine units deployed in the Bakhmut sector and up to Marinka. See also Cancer and nutrition, a link found: be careful if this happens

Devastation Traveling on the roads connecting the dense network of agricultural villages west of Donetsk means encounter a landscape of desolation: buildings hit, very few civilians, craters from artillery bombs and Grad missiles in the fields along the streets, abandoned houses and gun emplacements on top of the rubble hills overlooking the old coal mines now standing.