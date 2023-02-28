The diplomatic office: “We are working to identify the cause and the perpetrators”. According to some users, it would have been a Russian-speaking Ukrainian who carried out the cyber attack who also wrote some posts of the following tenor: “In my country they tie people to poles because they speak Russian, is this okay? Isn’t it fascism?”

A Ukrainian flag behind which is hidden a flag of Third Reich. It is the image reproduced in several tweets published by the account of the consulate of the United States a Milano who reported an operation of hacking of the profile. “Our Twitter account has been affected in the past few hours by a hacker attack by unknown persons, who have modified its content in an unauthorized way” reads a tweet on Monday. “The problem – continues the post – was promptly resolved. We are working to identify the cause and the perpetrators of the intrusion”. According to some screenshots posted by several users under the tweet, the image of one was published during the hacker attack Ukrainian flag behind which we can see a Nazi swastika, accompanied by the phrase We all know the truth! (“We all know the truth”). According to what some users write, commenting on the incident, the “pirated” tweets were probably published by a Ukrainian Russophone. “In my country, soldiers tie people to poles and take off their underwear because they speak Russian – wrote the alleged hacker under the first tweet – Is this okay? This Isn’t it fascism, isn’t it Nazism?“. The publication remained online for several hours and gained tens of thousands of views as well as a few thousand likes.