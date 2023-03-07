The pandemic plan when the Covid alert went off was “dated” and built “on an influenza virus”. These are some of the statements of the former Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, heard by the prosecutors of Bergamo in a hearing in January 2021. “We have always had the compass and it led us first of all to defend people’s health (…) what we lacked was the instruction manual on how to deal with an unknown virus”, explained Speranza, clarifying that the implementation of the plan “is the task of the director general” of Prevention of the Ministry (Claudio D’Amario, also under investigation).

Solidarity with Brusaferro

Meanwhile theA letter of “full support” and “human closeness” to the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità Silvio Brusaferro was signed by all 37 directors of the technical-scientific structures of the Institute following the investigation involving him on the management of Covid . «At various levels, we lived with you the very complicated and convulsive phases of that period and we witnessed the tireless commitment you made to protect public health and the country system, allowing our Institute to play a high-level technical role scientific and institutional profile and of great balance”., reads the document. «This pandemic seems to never end – replied the president in thanking the directors of the Institute with another message – proposing itself in ever new dimensions. The work and efforts made together in the service of our country have been extraordinary and I think we should all be proud of it».

«Beyond the media hype (which has been accompanying us since the beginning of the pandemic) I am serene about what we have done and continue to do in response to a new and extraordinary situation and I think we all must be. I have full confidence in the judiciary of our country and I hope that everything can find a conclusion as soon as possible. In the meantime it is important that, with the spirit of ‘Civil Servant’ that characterizes our institution, we continue our daily work and technical-scientific programs in support of public health with unchanged commitment “, he concluded.