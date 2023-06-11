we move 390 million unused bonuses

New incentives are coming to buy low emission petrol and diesel cars, Euro 4 or better Euro 5. They could start after the summer. The Minister of Enterprise, Adolfo Urso, is working on the plan, together with his colleague at the Ministry of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. The idea will be discussed in advance at the permanent discussion table with all the players in the auto sector which will open on 19 June.

In the field there is a treasure trove of at least 390 million, which comes from resources not yet spent on the scrapping of old polluting vehicles and for the purchase of 100% hybrid or electric models. To date, in fact, of the 425 million made available by the government in 2023 to buy electric and hybrid cars, around 34 have been used. Only 8%. At the end of last year, on the other hand, 127 million remained unused for electricity alone. At the same time the 150 million funds for the purchase of low-emission cars have gone like hot cakes, with the money for 2023 already running out in March.

EU competition/ The necessary run-up on the car market

THE REMODULATION

In short, a remodulation of the incentives is necessary, as explained by Urso himself in a question time in the Chamber. The primary objective is to “rejuvenate the car fleet” and reduce polluting emissions, but acknowledging the reality: those who have a Euro 0, 1, 2 or 3 car and have not changed it so far, despite ecological Sundays and various Ztl , «doesn’t have the money to afford a 100% green vehicle». So it’s better to buy a new petrol car, as long as it’s less harmful to the environment, than to stay with the old vehicle.

On the other hand, out of approximately 40 million cars in Italy, more than 25%, 11 million vehicles are highly polluting. This means that they emit more than 2.3 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer travelled, as well as a large amount of other polluting particles.

Ztl Roma, here are the exceptions for diesels: kilometer bonuses and limited entrances: this is how the resolution on the green band changes

MARKET GROWTH

The real “environmental priority”, as Minister Urso explained, is therefore to scrap this large mass of old vehicles as soon as possible, in every possible way. And it’s not just the 390 million still unused that are on the field. Between now and 2026, in fact, the government will allocate a total of around 2 billion for the purchase of low-emission vehicles.

In the meantime, the numbers of car sales in Italy are improving. In May there was a new acceleration, with a growth of 23% compared to the same month last year.

This is the fifth consecutive increase since January. Also in May, electric cars grew by 38.2% (41.1% from the beginning of the year), but with a still very low share of the total market: equal to 4.1%, (3.7% in the 5 months). Sales of these vehicles were down 22% last year. The growth, as Urso underlined, is due to the fact that “many more cars have been registered than in the past: in March alone the increase on an annual basis was 40.8%, due to incentives and more”.

Furthermore, the minister is convinced that “we need to increase the production of cars in our country, with more investments in innovative models and preparing for the electric transition while maintaining a healthy relationship with related industries”. The incentives, as Urso himself recalled yesterday at the Forum in Masseria, organized by Bruno Vespa, “last year 80% ended up subsidizing work and companies that produced abroad”. The remodeling will therefore also have to intervene on this front.

In Italy in 2022 476 thousand cars were produced (before the pandemic they were 548 thousand). In Germany 3.3 million were built, in Spain 1.7 million, in the Czech Republic 1.19 million, in Slovakia 964 thousand, in France 940 thousand and in Romania 507 thousand. The Italian figure, therefore, is only in seventh place among the countries of the European Union and, in general, below the average of the 27.

To increase our production, the minister also invited Stellantis to do more in our country. «Today the company – he explained – produces as many as 1 million cars in France and only 473,000 in Italy. We need to bring the production levels here too to 1 million, reducing what is currently an unsustainable gap between production and the national market».

Car market, the boom continues in Italy: +23% in May. In the first 5 months +26%. But electrics are still struggling (4.1%)

LOWER PRICES

According to Minister Pichetto, the mere remodulation of incentives will not be enough to reverse course and proceed with mass scrapping, reducing emissions and trying to boost production. In fact, according to the holder of the Department of the Environment, a path will have to be taken which also provides for the «standardization (and therefore also the lowering) of the prices of the new market, where the road is electric but not only, because in the meantime technologies will also allow us to have good endothermic engines».

In short, the principle to follow, according to the government, would be that of technological neutrality, repeatedly reaffirmed by Palazzo Chigi, even when the executive tried to oppose the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035 within the EU, with the regulation then approved by the European Council. “Technological neutrality – Pichetto himself said a few months ago – means an approach that is not discriminatory with respect to the regulation of the use of technologies, leaving the market to decide which is the optimal combination”.