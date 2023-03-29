at Antonio Panti

28 MAR –

Dear Director,

QS has always devoted ample space to the crisis of the NHS and has appropriately opened a Forum on this issue. I have not read Cavicchi’s book which opens the discussion but I know his ideas well summarized by him and I agree on almost everything.

I say almost because it doesn’t seem right to place all the blame of the state of our NHS on the left and on the PD when in the last thirty years the center right has governed a lot and today the right governs.

Perhaps this is because we would have expected a different attention to social issues from the Democratic Party.

However today, when the so-called social right governs, we perceive an even greater difference in language, between leaks into the private sector in the Lombard style and promises of categorical tax reductions which, fatally, will undermine public health.

But, as I said, I agree on the analysis of the problems: the definancing, the differentiated regionalism, the assignment of parts of the service to the private sector, the personnel crisis, the organic plants, the difficulties of the territory, and so on Street.

The first of the problems is the economic one, but where to find the money? Cavicchi proposes a very reasonable recipe, the money can be found in the private sector, bringing back lost taxes to the benefit of financial groups or the so-called corporate welfare.

The question is that money must be removed from the pockets of very large financial groups, drug and IT multinationals, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, even voluntary organizations, to bring them back into the overall budget of the health service.

But that someone would resist and the state would have to hold him down while they ransacked his pockets. The companies that can still be defined as social democrats, including ours, have not succeeded, it seems to me unthinkable that the current government will do it, where privatistic demands coexist with an unconscious economic vision towards social services, and just think of differentiated regionalism and the flat tax.

Again we wait for what the left will be able to propose, otherwise there is only the hope that, sooner or later, faced with the crisis in the service and the decrease in health services, people will move and protest and force politicians to solve everyday problems among which, undoubtedly, health is one of the main ones.

There are those who think, perhaps remembering Virchow, that medicine is independent of the social order. I believe that if the economic and political vision that a society has of itself does not change, health care will not transform. Today conceptions prevail almost everywhere that privilege the right of the individual over social duty.

However, if instead of rebuilding a destroyed building, public health, its foundations could be strengthened, it would be much better. Whether a revolution or a reform or a set of corrective measures is then needed, as long as they are aimed at preserving the founding values ​​of the service, seems to me a secondary question with respect to the concreteness of the real facts: what can be achieved in this historical moment, with these leaders, in this environmental crisis, in the face of such dramatic economic, war and social events?

Someone proposes think tanks and advisory groups that support political decision-makers. An excellent idea because culture is always the weapon that can win at a distance.

However, if all NHS operators, employees and non-employees, belonging to all health professions, proclaimed a day of protest, a great demonstration in defense of public health, with the problems we have listed at the center, perhaps we would be able to make the population understand that health protection is not a gift from heaven but a daily conquest of all citizens.

Antonio Panti

March 28, 2023

