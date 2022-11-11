“Fundamental to set up a sanitary cordon around the infected area with thorough checks on companies in the area“, But we also need” tight control throughout the island between ungulates and farmed animals, which is essential to get a real picture of the situation “.

Paolo Mele, president of Confagricoltura Sardegna, intervenes on the “deer disease”, first European outbreak of the Ehd virus (WHAT IS IT) which affected cattle and sheep in Sardinia with repercussions on thousands of regional livestock farms.

“It would be important to collect as much data as possible from the wild with a series of passive surveillance activities in search of carcasses to be analyzed in the laboratory, to be carried out with the staff of the Forestry Corps of Environmental Supervision and the Forestas Agency, in the macro-areas in which they find deer and fallow deer, which are also susceptible to contagion “, he explains asking the Region to convene a technical table “with the agricultural sector organizations, the local health authorities, the experimental zooprophylactic institute of Sardinia, the universities of the island and the numerous research centers in the rest of the country. In short, a regional crisis cabinet that operates in close contact with the Ministry of Health“.

“In a few weeks we managed to collect all the worst animal health emergencies in the EU: from serotype 3 of Blue tongue in the sheep sector, on which there are no vaccines, to the first case of haemorrhagic disease of the deer in Europe, which also leads to the death of cattle and in which sheep are carriers of the virus, passing through avian landed in the colony of the various species of birds of the city park of Monte Urpinu in Cagliari – observes Mele – A red alert level that sees Sardinia under the magnifying glass of international animal health. A potentially devastating situation that risks putting the sheep and cattle sector on the ground permanently “.

