We need resources but also a deep reflection on mental health

by Federico Durbano

17 MAG – Dear Director,

I am joining the debate that has begun between Emi Bondi (President of SIP) and Angelozzi regarding the “rescue” of law 180/1978, just to share some comments. It being understood that all foreign countries envy our mental health reform but no one has then applied it at home (as if to say, “you go ahead and we’ll see how it ends, then if we decide”), and it being understood that until from birth the reform has never really been financed adequately to be able to say that it has been applied 100%, I can only appreciate Angelozzi as always for his courage in saying that the King is naked.

I fully agree with the analyzes and (bewildering) conclusions, even if on 18 May in Rome we will argue (as Directors of the DSM) that the progressive impoverishment of resources is harmful, for patients and for society.

We know very well that “books of dreams” are continually published which cloud the vision of the new lotus eaters, but we must also have the courage to say that the King is naked. Ultimately, everyone agrees that a universal and fair public health system should not be dismantled (who is the madman who would argue otherwise?), but no one is able to say with what money it will be possible to sustain it, at least in the economic context current financial situation of our country.

Another limit (at least in the area of ​​mental health) is to uncritically include everything that is reactive and adaptive in the psychopathological horizon and therefore worthy of specialist care. In doing so, resources will never be enough, as human suffering is infinite but not so resources. And in any case not all suffering (the politically correct term is “discomfort”…) is “illness”, often homeostatic systems (like ours, both in the physical but also in the psychic aspect) need moments of readjustment (the famous “discomfort”) which cannot and must not be taken as the equivalent of illness.

So it is true that first of all we should reflect on the goal of mental health in public services, but then also on the real epidemiology of the “illness” and not of the “disease”, and only after these passages think about the useful resources by declining both the organization that the amount of people to be employed, finally ask for the funds necessary to support the planned actions. Always taking into account the constraints of the system, which are no longer those of the 70s and 80s of the last century (!!!) and which above all envisage that it is the Regions that organize their own health services – including those of mental health – making in fact, every central body is a blunt weapon if it does not have a strong but normatively supported mandate.

And I too therefore express some perplexity with respect to the ideologizing and I would say neo-humanistic positions of the drafters of the aforementioned “Manifesto”, who in fact reject a scientific and modern, evidence-based approach to psychiatry, supporting instead psychologizing and excessively individual (or individualistic) models ) which effectively deny what is at the basis of research, innovation and rational organization of services. Perhaps our weakness is precisely this: that we have too many souls who don’t communicate with each other and who don’t have the strength to position themselves as stakeholders in the system, pilatetically waiting for someone to decide for us. Which isn’t always Santa Claus… Except then claiming the right to complain.

Dr. Federico Durbano

Director of SC Martesana Psychiatry UOP 34

Director of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction

Melegnano and Martesana Territorial Social-Health Agency

17 maggio 2023

