Patrizia Marini is the head teacher of the Emilio Sereni Agricultural Technical Institute in Rome and president of the National Network of Agricultural Institutes (Renisa). AgriFood Today interviewed her to understand the contribution of higher education to the challenges of agri-food, both at national and European Union level.

How do you see the initiative launched at Vinitaly by Giorgia Meloni on the creation of a “Made in Italy high school”?

I was present at the event with over 250 pupils and school principals awarded by President Meloni for the wine competition. We took part in the event by actively visiting the stands of the producers present, all excellent in the area. When the prime minister announced the idea, I immediately welcomed it. We do not yet have precise details on how the government intends to formulate it, but as a network of agricultural institutes we support all initiatives aimed at helping the country to enhance our agri-food biodiversity.

Isn’t there the risk of creating competition with the already existing technical and professional institutes, just like the Agrarians?

We will have to meet with those in charge of the ministry to understand if it will be a brand new high school or if the idea is to “license”, allow me the term, the technical courses that already exist. I don’t think there will be an overlap because as a network of over 250 agricultural institutes we already have an agreement with the Ministry of Education. There is a reform in the pipeline to reintroduce important subjects that had been eliminated in the last reform, such as botany, phytopathology and agricultural mechanics, which are fundamental for the education of children. In any case, what must be understood in Italy is that there is an infinite number of jobs available to people who complete their technical-professional studies. At our institute, 60% of students continue by enrolling in university, while the remaining 40% find work immediately, because the demand for technicians is important in this sector. At the same time, many of our students have become entrepreneurs, managers or consultants. Those coming from these training courses are unlikely to remain unemployed, indeed we often have unfulfilled job offers because there is not enough qualified personnel to satisfy them.

What are the prospects in the educational field in the face of the need for more sustainable agriculture?

We need to move towards agriculture 4.0, otherwise everything that is introduced in the studies would already be outdated. For this reason, it is necessary both to motivate teachers and to update the tools available in schools. For example, we need modern tractors, equipped with satellite systems, crushers, equipment for cellars and biotechnology laboratories. The field we cover is very vast and you need to stay up to date. A few days ago, the Ministry of Education made 350,000 euros available for each institution to improve the equipment in our schools (it is money obtained from the European Regional Development Fund for a total of about 166 million euros for hotel, agricultural, nautical and aeronautical institutes throughout Italy and destined for the purchase of sustainable, innovative and “green” equipment based on the type of institute , ed).

The European Union is calling for a 50% reduction in the use of pesticides by 2030. What lessons are you teaching to prepare students for this breakthrough?

Our institute is attached to a 45-hectare organic farm, so we are very sensitive on this issue. It should be noted that at the moment the organic regulations cannot be applied everywhere, but there are new DSS detectors (decision support systems, ed) which allow constant analysis of the situation in the field. Thanks to these tools, the use of pesticides can be reduced by up to 40%. For example, in our institute we have activated a DOC wine without sulphites. Students know that it is essential to meet the expectations of the public, which is very sensitive to these issues.

After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the last government had pressed to increase agricultural productivity in Italy. Yet the EU has repeatedly assured that there is no food crisis in Europe in terms of quantity, while food waste is still huge. Do we really need to produce more?

They are two paths that must be followed in parallel. We teach students from the very first years to reduce waste, but we also explain to buy products from abroad as little as possible. To do this, it is necessary to guarantee a vast and varied production in the area, capable of satisfying the domestic market and exports. However, the real challenge for us is to help young people become entrepreneurs in the agri-food sector. For this reason, we have agreements with Ismea (the Institute of Services for the Agricultural Food Market, ed.) to facilitate the purchase of land by students of agricultural institutes, so that they can become independent. It is necessary to create multifunctional companies, where quality and variety are combined, otherwise it will not be possible to survive. Minister Lollobrigida has proposed a law that prohibits the production and marketing of so-called “synthetic meat”.

Isn’t there a risk that Italy will fall behind in terms of biotechnology research?

Veronesi already said that we need to limit the consumption of meat, to be integrated with that of other proteins of vegetable origin, to feed ourselves more according to the style of the Mediterranean diet. The research must go on, but as long as we have the availability of authentic products for me, these must be given priority. As teachers we encourage our students to devote themselves to natural farms with animals in the wild or semi-wild, oriented towards environmental sustainability, such as those we saw during our school visit to New Zealand, crossing huge farms with sheep and cows in the wild , with no houses for miles. There our students saw shocking colors possible only with an immersion in nature of that level.