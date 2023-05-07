“We no longer have stocks of medicines.” And there’s the scarlet fever alarm

PADUA – «The scarlet fever in children it is on the rise, but the main drug to cure it, Amoxicillin, is missing. And unfortunately it is not the only case of medicines that cannot be found. We see parents who call worried and go from pharmacy to pharmacy without finding it, like Ibuprofen». John Cirilli president of the Order of Pharmacists is seriously concerned. «The fact is that this antibiotic is indicated precisely for strep throat but its cost imposed by the state is so low that the large manufacturing companies have no interest in selling it in Italy: they take it to other countries where they pay more packs. Prices need to be raised a bit.”

«The specific case in this sense is Zimox. The multinational that owns the patent has stopped production». But the generic drug Amoxicillin is also in short supply. There are several “alerts” on doctors’ websites and unfortunately only that is good for scarlet fever. «There is no equivalent – continues Cirilli – Augmentin, for example, is not entirely indicated and it is not correct to give it. But the problems are not all here. We have a few antiepileptics and neither benzodiazepines nor antidepressants are found».

THE VARIANTS

The situation is confirmed by Dr. Patrizia Zennaro, president of Federfarma, the association of pharmacy owners. «missing theantibiotic in syrup and even Augmentin syrup for children that comes in fits and starts. Same thing for Nurofen. I could continue by mentioning the antibiotic Fluimucil or Broncovaleas. Unfortunately many molecules are produced in China and India. They don’t arrive and the distributors don’t have any». It is very curious but there are also blisters, i.e. soap packs and dispensers.

With regards to some medicines there is a cause too scientific. Ibuprofen has been in great demand for strange tracheitis with cough and stuffy nose. Flu symptoms that could also be forms of modified coronavirus, with minor consequences. The problem is that these forms are no longer affected by seasonality so there are many of them even now and after a stuffy nose they are followed by gastroenteritis. Sometimes we intervene with Clenil and subsequently with the antibiotic Fluimucil which runs out quickly.

THE PROBLEM

The biggest problem, however, in this period is scarlet fever, so much so that Ulss 6 has contacted the schools to start health surveillance and started the epidemiological investigation. Since the beginning of the year they are almost registered 40 cases weekly. The disease begins with a first phase characterized by sore throat, nausea and fever; only later, after a few days, do small red dots appear in the areas of the groin, armpits and neck which can then extend to cover the whole body. The infection mainly affects children (but adults can also get sick, even several times) and is transmitted mainly by air: the bacterium “streptococcus pyogenes” is responsible.

«Anyone can contract scarlet fever – reports the director of the Prevention Department Luca Gino Sbrogiò – but it is certainly more common among children and teenagers; L’infection it is often transmitted between classmates at school or members of the same family in close contact with each other and is spread by coughing and sneezing from an infected person.

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino