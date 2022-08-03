Not long ago, Blackbird Interactive and Focus Entertainment launched the space simulation game Hardspace: Shipbreaker. This game puts players in the shoes of cosmic saviors whose job it is to cut through old and worn-out ships in order to protect the still valuable parts of them, all in order to pay back what you owe the same big man who hired you huge debt of the company.

Since its launch, the game has received very positive reviews, and we even agree with this in our reviews. However, if you want to watch Hardspace: Shipbreaker in action, you can watch our very own Rebeca play in the first hour of the title starting today at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage to see Rebeca's performance as a space rescuer