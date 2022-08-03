Home Health We spliced ​​the spacecraft in Hardspace: Shipbreaker at today’s GR Live – Hardspace: Shipbreaker
Health

We spliced ​​the spacecraft in Hardspace: Shipbreaker at today’s GR Live – Hardspace: Shipbreaker

by admin
We spliced ​​the spacecraft in Hardspace: Shipbreaker at today’s GR Live – Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Not long ago, Blackbird Interactive and Focus Entertainment launched the space simulation game Hardspace: Shipbreaker. This game puts players in the shoes of cosmic saviors whose job it is to cut through old and worn-out ships in order to protect the still valuable parts of them, all in order to pay back what you owe the same big man who hired you huge debt of the company.

Since its launch, the game has received very positive reviews, and we even agree with this in our reviews. However, if you want to watch Hardspace: Shipbreaker in action, you can watch our very own Rebeca play in the first hour of the title starting today at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage to see Rebeca’s performance as a space rescuer, and be sure to watch the game’s trailer below before we go live.

See also  No more reflex: Nikon will only focus on mirrorless cameras

You may also like

JBL Quantum 610 Wireless

The new Omicron 5 symptom strikes at night

Paramount + arrives in Italy from September 15th....

Low wages may be associated with a decline...

Bomberman × Music! ? The latest entry in...

The 1100 kcal diet will save your summer...

Remember hybrid hard drive SSHD?Can’t see anything now...

Slow metabolism? Activate it like this: it will...

【Game Trial】LIVE A LIVE Alternative Masterpiece Reappearance- ezone.hk...

A study explains the connections between herpes and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy