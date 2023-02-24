The WeSportUp accelerator, dedicated to startups operating in the fields of sport and wellness, opens the curtain today on the second acceleration cycle.

Part of the CDP National Accelerator Network, the network present throughout the territory to support the growth of young innovative companies in the markets with the greatest potential, WeSportUp was born on the initiative of CDP Venture Capital through its Accelerator Fund and as an institutional partner it has Sport and Health SpA which hosts the program within the wonderful Foro Italico complex, Startupbootcamp and Wylab as managers, BNL BNP Paribas, Fastweb, Renault, Snaitech and Telepass as corporate partners and Juventus FC as sport partner.

The operational management of the program is entrusted to Startupbootcamp, the first accelerator in Europe with 1,200 portfolio companies and which manages 2 sportstech accelerators in Australia and Qatar, and Wylab, the Chiavari incubator pioneer in the implementation of incubation, development and investment programs in sports startup and protagonist of the most important exit of an Italian startup in the sport-tech field with Wyscout.

The first edition ended on 14 December after a 9-month process that began in April with the launch of the call, then moved on to a scouting phase where almost 600 startups from 32 different countries were identified. 270 hours dedicated to one-to-one meetings with the founders of the 9 accelerated startups, over 120 introductions to investors and potential customers and 6 PoCs (proofs of concept) set up with corporate partners during the acceleration phase.

The 2023 edition of WeSportUp will start with a 3-month open call, with the aim of looking for the most interesting companies that develop products or services dedicated to sport and well-being in all areas of innovation. These are solutions that impact on 8 focus areas: Activity & Performance; Fitness & Lifestyle; Wellness & Nutrition; Management & Organisation; Fan Experiences & Metaverse; Gaming & Esports; ESG & Sustainability; Venue & Stadium Tech.

The research will culminate in mid-June with the Selection Day, an event where the startups that will have access to the acceleration phase will be selected, a 14-week course coordinated by the WeSportUp team, made up of one-to-one accompaniment and coaching, workshops of business training, masterclasses with experts and professionals from the sport-tech world, activities to support the business development of startups, work sessions with corporate partner companies. The main objective is to accelerate the maturation of startups by adequately preparing them for meetings with investors and customers.

The final event of the program will be the Demo Day, scheduled for the beginning of November this year, where the startups will present themselves to the accelerator’s partners, investors and all the stakeholders of the Italian sport industry.

The location of the program is located in the heart of the Foro Italico in Rome, an open space of 500 m2 created by Sport e Salute adjacent to the Olympic swimming pools, a modern and technological campus that will host the operational team, the selected startups and the main events of the program .

Startups interested in taking part in WeSportUp’s selection will be able to submit their application starting today and until 24 May using the dedicated website www.wesportup.it.