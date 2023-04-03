According to recent studies, the immune system is continually engaged in getting rid of it, and there are precautions on the risks associated with tumors

In Italy over 7 million people have at least one tattoo and the practice of decorating the skin with permanent writing and designs is increasingly followed in many areas of the world. Although tattoos are among the most practiced body modification procedures, to date there are not many clear data on their effects on health, on why they sometimes fade and above all on what determines their presence for our immune system, which is done to destroy what foreign enters the body.

The best known and most widespread form of tattooing is the “needle” one, where the ink is introduced into the skin with a needle that makes many tiny punctures. It is a technique which has been widespread for thousands of years and which in its basic principle has not substantially changed except for attention to hygiene. Once introduced into the skin a few millimeters deep, the ink molecules get trapped between the cells where they will remain forever, making up what makes the tattoo visible. However, ink is a foreign substance and its presence causes a reaction from the immune system, which would like to get rid of it. How and why it fails has been the subject of debate for some time, but in recent years some research has brought new data and assessments, as Katherine J. Wu recently recounted on theAtlantic.

For example, an international research group has studied the presence of particular substances, such as zinc and cobalt, in the pigments used for tattoo inks. When they end up in the skin, they cause a reaction from macrophages, the cells of the immune system which have the task of engulfing and then destroying pathogens (such as viruses and bacteria) and more generally cleaning them. Macrophages also try to do the same with the ink molecules, but these are too big for them and cannot digest them.

The life span of a macrophage can vary depending on the circumstances, but on average it does not go beyond a few days or weeks. When the immune cell dies, the ink it had managed to capture becomes free again and becomes prey to a new macrophage, which in turn will try in vain to destroy those strange molecules. On his death another will take over and so on, potentially for life, although it is not clear if after a certain period a certain adaptation to the situation takes over.

This process could be one of the reasons why, over time, the contours of the tattoos become less clear-cut, with the writing and drawings appearing almost blurred. The new macrophages nearby, which inherit the task of dealing with the problem from their predecessors, slightly move the pigment molecules, which therefore change their position by a few fractions of a millimeter. The change in tattoos over time is probably due to other additional factors, for example the modification of skin cells, which tend to be less toned with age and to sag due to the effect of gravity.

Other research has instead shown how tiny parts of tattoos can be transported by immune cells to lymph nodes, very important structures for the immune system. In heavily tattooed people, a coloration of some of their lymph nodes has been observed, it is suspected precisely due to the migration of pigments. Also in this case the studies are for now partial and there are no elements to evaluate the possible effects on health of this shift.

The difficulty in having clear elements depends on a rather common condition in medicine: we are all substantially different and we react differently to many of the substances we come into contact with and to which we are exposed. In the hours and first days after a tattoo, some people feel slight discomfort, while others develop more serious skin irritations, which however tend to resolve over time. These result from the mechanical stresses of the needle on the skin and from an immune system response, which causes the tissues to become inflamed in a way that makes them less hospitable to agents that could infect them, such as bacteria.

Mostly bacterial infections affect up to about 6 percent of people who get tattoos (estimates vary widely) and can usually be resolved by applying antibiotic creams, or other medications as directed by a doctor. Complications are rarer than in the past, above all thanks to the improvement of the technologies used and greater attention to the use of sterile material. The reaction of the first few days to the tattoo then gives way to a condition that appears to be constant, but of a minor entity, linked to the activity of macrophages and other immune cells.

Some studies have found that people who tattoo frequently tend to have higher levels of antibodies and other immune system substances than people who tattoo less. One hypothesis is that with each tattoo the body is stimulated to increase immune activity, but it cannot be excluded that the correlation is inverse, i.e. that people with a more active immune system tend to get tattooed more often because they do not experience the least pleasant effects, such as days of inflammation and itching of the affected area of ​​skin.

It’s also not clear whether the constant stress from the presence of ink distracts parts of the immune system from other activities. Research reported by Wu and published last year had indicated that tattoo pigments could interfere with some proteins, which macrophages use to communicate with other cells, which would consequently be less prepared to face any threats. However, the immune system is extremely complex and articulated, it has the ability to enormously increase its capabilities in the event that massive intervention is necessary, consequently it seems unlikely that other pathogens or dangerous processes can escape it, while a part of it is grappling with the tattoos.

Given the great uncertainties and difficulties in conducting studies that must last for years, tattoo inks are highly regulated and subjected to numerous precautionary principles. In 2015, for example, the European Commission asked the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for an assessment of the health risks of chemicals contained in tattoo inks and in what is called “permanent make-up”, which is still a tattoo. After about five years of work, in July 2020 ECHA proposed to the Commission some restrictions on the products used until then. On the basis of those indications, the Commission had then defined new rules that entered into force at the beginning of 2022.

ECHA technicians had evaluated some substances in a purely qualitative way, without indicating a maximum dose given the lack of safety thresholds for those substances. These included those known to be carcinogenic and to cause mutations of the genetic material, or to contain traces of lead. The semi-quantitative analyzes had instead involved several other substances for which toxicological data were available. Finally, ECHA had conducted exposure analyzes because not all tattoos are created equal and exposure to certain substances varies according to their size.

The restrictions had ultimately affected about 4,000 substances, amid protests from many sector operators. The entry into force of the new rules had forced them to throw away part of their stocks of inks that were no longer usable, to have difficulty finding new ones because the producers had to change the formulations and to learn to work with new types of inks, therefore with different yields and characteristics from the previous ones also with regard to their pigmentation.

As in many other circumstances, ECHA has maintained a precautionary approach, waiting for new research to offer more solid elements on some substances on which it has imposed restrictions, which in the future may prove unnecessary or very important. Attention in recent years has focused above all on the risks associated with cancer, but as the World Health Organization (WHO) reminds us, it is currently impossible to say whether tattooed people have a higher risk of developing cancer.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is part of the WHO, has initiated some major epidemiological studies on tattoos. However, the analyzes will take decades to be carried out, precisely in order to be able to observe any long-term effects of tattoos, and will therefore not be available for a long time yet. For this reason, the precautionary principle prevails with some substances, already observed and studied in other areas related to risk assessment in cancer.

As with all other things that involve a change to our body, very temporary such as taking a certain drug or in the long term such as in the case of a prosthesis or a permanent tattoo, it is important that the person involved is informed and aware of any risks. In addition to ensuring the hygienic conditions of the equipment with which you will be tattooed, it may be useful to find out about the types of inks that will be used and which must contain the list of substances that make them up.

In the case of the European Union, in order to be sold and used, inks must comply with the latest regulations. The packaging must bear indications such as «Preparation for use in tattoos and permanent make-up» and a production batch must be reported, which allows the manufacturer and the moment in which it was prepared to be traced. Inks that do not comply with EU indications must contain the explicit indication: «Not to be used in the European Union».

For people who have been tattooed for a long time it is almost always impossible to know which substances were used. However, colors can provide some clues. Single color tattoos usually use only black which is produced using iron or carbon based pigments; the brightest colors are obtained starting from organic dyes while the duller old colors may contain greater quantities of metals.

It is important to remember that the fact that certain substances are studied, analyzed and subjected to restrictions does not necessarily imply that they are dangerous to health. Research is needed precisely to verify it and the results themselves can change over time, on the basis of new studies and more precise analysis systems.

However, getting a tattoo implies making a permanent change to your body, which cannot be taken back even if the tattoo is then removed. As the WHO always explains, to date there are no safe methods for removing tattoos, even if some techniques are considered less risky than others. The most common method is to use the laser: the procedure allows you to destroy the pigments injected into the skin, but it also causes a large amount of potentially toxic substances to end up around the rest of the body.

There isn’t much research yet, but it is believed that the destruction of pigments is probably more risky than keeping the same pigments in their more “stable” and poorly soluble form in the skin. The laser is also more effective on some types of pigments than others, so more than one session may be required to remove it and with results that do not always correspond to the wishes of those who would like to make a tattoo disappear. The WHO has a rather clear advice on this: «The safest way to avoid having to remove a tattoo is simply not to get a tattoo».

