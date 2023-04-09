Caring for old and sick people is one of the central challenges of demographic change. It can therefore not be carried on the shoulders less, stressed Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe in his speech at the German Nursing Day. At the central annual event for care in Germany, representatives from care, politics, business and society come together for the third time to discuss the challenges of care.

State Secretary Karl-Josef Laumann, Federal Government Commissioner for Nursing, opened the event together with Andreas Westerfellhaus, President of the German Nursing Council and Mario Czaja, Senator for Health and Social Affairs. This year visitors can visit various specialist lectures and exhibitors between March 10th and 12th.

Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe made it clear that strengthening nursing care in Germany is a central concern of the Federal Government in this electoral period. The following laws significantly improve care:

Since January 1st, 2015, all around 2.7 million people in need of care in Germany have been receiving Nursing Strengthening Act I more services. Benefits for outpatient care were increased by around EUR 1.4 billion and for inpatient care by around EUR 1 billion. With the Nursing Strengthening Act II a new definition of the need for long-term care is introduced. The previous distinction between people in need of care with physical limitations and those suffering from dementia no longer applies. The focus is now on the individual support needs of each individual. The planned Nursing Strengthening Act III is intended to strengthen on-site care and advice in the communities in the future.

The draft of the Nursing Profession Act with more modern vocational training for nursing staff. the goal is, to further increase the quality of care and to increase the attractiveness of the nursing profession in order to attract more young people to the future profession of nursing. The previous training in nursing, pediatric nursing and geriatric care will be further developed and merged into a new common job profile. The training is free of charge, trainees receive a training allowance.