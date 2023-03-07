Home Health WE SUFFER MORE AT NIGHT Neurology
The perception of pain changes according to the time of day

Over the course of 24 hours our perception of pain changes, making us more sensitive between 3 and 4 in the morning. This was revealed by a study by the Neuroscience Research Center of Lyon coordinated by Claude Gronfier.
The research was carried out on 12 volunteers subjected to the so-called constant routine protocol, a condition which cancels the sense of time. The light and the temperature are constant, you can eat small snacks every hour, you can’t sleep or get up to go to the bathroom. In this way all the biological changes recorded depend on the internal circadian rhythm and not on the environment.
This suspended life lasted 34 hours. Every 2 hours the volunteers underwent a test to evaluate the pain threshold. An instrument with increasing heat was approached to the skin and the volunteers had to ask them to move away when they began to feel pain.
