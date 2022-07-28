If a good day starts in the morning, that of renewed Register of Oppositions definitely not a good day. At least in this first phase.

The news is known: from 27 July it is also possible to register mobile telephone numbers in a list in which they should be protected by telemarketing companies and more aggressive and intrusive call centers: how it is done and what it is used for, we have explained it here. The day after the green light, we wanted to take a test, trying to register our mobile number in the Registry. We didn’t make it, at least for now.

The first problem: the number is wrong (twice)

Obviously, since this is a service intended for phones, we have it tried from a phone (not via email, on the website or with a registered letter) and we called the number 800265265. Which is what until the other day was indicated, even on registrodelleopposizioni.it, as the only one to call. It just doesn’t work.

That’s right: one day after activating the service, the number to call is no longer active. When you dial it, you hear a recorded voice saying this and informing you which numbers to call: there are two, one for landline phones and one for mobile phones. We mark the second and try again: it is a number of Rome, it starts with the prefix 06, however that doesn’t work either. We make a couple of attempts, and the answer is always the same: “The number called is non-existent”.

How is it possible? A search on the Registry site clears up the mystery: calling the old number, the recorded voice gives the new numbers, only that one of the two (the one for smartphones) gives it wrong. It says “dial 064298641 for cell phone calls”, only the correct number is 0642986411.

In short: one day after the debut, the number to call for the Register of Oppositions no longer works e the number that is provided alternatively is given wrong. For clarity, those to call are 800957766 (from a landline) and 0642986411 (from a mobile line).

The second problem: to exclude yourself you must first include yourself

Once this obstacle has been overcome, there is the other one (which we knew would be there): the mobile phone we wanted to register in the Register of Oppositions is not registered in the public records of telephone numbers. Which must be done before the operation is successful.

As soon as you call, the answering machine recognizes this problem (explain that “your number is not in the public directories”) and invites you to press 1 to apply for registration: when you do so, the recorded voice says that the request has been accepted and will be satisfied “within one business day”.

We did our test around 11 on Thursday morning: Friday, around the same time, we will try again, to verify that everything is working. And if indeed we have been excluded from the lists of numbers that telemarketing companies can call, after being included in the public list of mobile phones.