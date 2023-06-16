Prodi’s tears: «We united for 54 years between heaven and earth»
In 54 years of marriage, Romano Prodi and his wife Flavia have “always talked about everything and always shared everything”. The professor said so in a passage of the message at the end of his wife’s funeral, in the church of San Giovanni in Monte in Bologna. «We have always shared everything – Prodi underlined – from our presence in this much loved city, to my presidency of IRI, and then to political life in Rome and Brussels. We really always talked about everything, and I asked her for endless advice and yesterday afternoon too, speaking with Giorgio and Antonio, it came natural to me to say ‘I’m asking Flavià for this’. His was “a discreet and refined intellectual presence, an avant-garde intelligence with generous disinterest”, added the professor. His wife was “attached to the city and the state. Your objective was to build a very serious Italy ». “These are the few thoughts I want to share with you as we say goodbye to Flavia for the last time – concluded Prodi – Don’t think that our life together was only made up of intellectual exchanges: we lived together in heaven and earth, also earth. With happiness among us, with friends and on holidays with the whole tribe. Precisely on the eve of leaving for Assisi, as we walked as always through the streets of Bologna, we wondered if we could see Piazza Santo Stefano from Paradise. I think so,” he concluded. Flavia Prodi will be buried in the afternoon in the Prodi family tomb, in the cemetery of San Ruffino, a hamlet of Scandiano, in the province of Reggio Emilia.
Don Ciotti: she was humble, attentive and committed
Flavia Franzoni Prodi was a «very humble, very attentive and very committed woman. We shared many moments with her, in this strong, profound symbiosis of love with Romano”. This was said by Don Luigi Ciotti, founder of Libera, upon his arrival in the Church of San Giovanni in Monte in Bologna for the funeral of the wife of the former president of the European Commission and of the Council. For Don Ciotti, Flavia «was a bit like the spirit of that family: very creative, very true, very sober, very authentic. Prodi is a man who has experienced politics precisely as a service to the common good – he specified – All of this is a bit at odds right now ».
D’Alema: he lived at the service of others
Flavia Franzoni Prodi «lived all her commitment, her religious faith, her civil commitment at the service of others». This was stated by former prime minister Massimo D’Alema, who arrived in Bologna to attend the funeral of Romano Prodi’s wife, who died suddenly last Tuesday on a Franciscan path near Gubbio.
Monti: Flavia was a unique person
«Flavia Prodi was a unique person and theirs was a unique couple, she was a truly capable person able to give serenity». This was stated by the former prime minister, Mario Monti, upon his arrival in the church of San Giovanni in Monte in Bologna for the funeral home of Flavia Franzoni Prodi. Also present were former ministers Giovanna Melandri, Piero Fassino and Pierluigi Bersani. “A part of the Roman that we know was her,” said Bersani. The memory of the ex-minister Francesco Boccia is moved, who recalled Flavia Franzoni Prodi’s role also as political adviser. «In moments at Palazzo Chigi when we looked at Flavia we understood what was right and what was wrong».
Pope Francis writes to Prodi and his sons
«May faith in Christ, our Hope, sustain you in experiencing this moment of pain». This is the text of the letter written by Pope Francis to Romano Prodi to express his condolences for the death of his wife Flavia Franzoni. The Pope sent an autographed message, dated June 14, from the Gemelli hospital and shown yesterday evening by Tg1, quoted today by Corriere di Bologna. In the text, Francesco calls Prodi “dear brother” and also mentions his sons Giorgio and Antonio. “I am convinced – adds Pope Francis – that after more than 50 years of marriage you will be able to take on Flavia’s legacy of faith and fortitude by continuing to bear witness, in her vivid memory, to the beauty of the bond of love which has held you together, hand in hand until the last walk together. In expressing my affection to you and invoking the protection of the Holy Virgin, I cordially bless you and all who mourn Flavia’s passing. Fraternally, Francis”, concludes the Pope
Many pay homage to the body
Many personalities are arriving in the church of San Giovanni in Monte to Flavia Franzoni Prodi’s funeral home, to join the professor’s family, including the entrepreneur and former president of Confindustria, Luigi Abete, and the entrepreneur Anna Maria Artoni, Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi, president of Valsoia, the president of the Monte foundation, Giusella Finocchiaro, the former rector of the University of Bologna, Ivano Dionigi. The queue of citizens who are paying homage to the body and family members is also long. The funeral, officiated at 11.30 by the president of the CEI, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, will be celebrated following the instructions of the Prodi family, in the name of simplicity. The passage from the Gospel of the day, Matthew 11, 25-30 and Psalm 44, will be read. For the holy card, however, the family members have chosen a smiling image of Flavia Franzoni Prodi, accompanied by the verse from Proverbs 31, 10-11 which reads «Who will find a virtuous woman? Her worth far surpasses that of her pearls. Her husband’s heart trusts in her, and he will never lack supplies of her.”
The flower crowns of Meloni and Piantedosi have arrived
A large tricolor wreath sent by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and one by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, arrived in the church of San Giovanni in Monte in Bologna, for the funeral of Flavia Franzoni Prodi. Italia Viva, the Democratic Party, the University of Bologna and the economist Franco Debenedetti, present at the funeral home, also sent wreaths of flowers to pay homage to the wife of Professor Romano Prodi. During the morning, the former leader of the Democratic Party, Walter Veltroni, also arrived in the parish church of San Giovanni in Monte, accompanied by the banker Mario Moretti and Alessandro Profumo. Also present were former ministers Patrizio Bianchi, Giulio Santagata, Pierluigi Castagnetti, who praised Flavia Prodi, recalling her as “a normal lady” and recalled the episode in which the former prime minister’s wife “entered Palazzo Chigi with the bags of the expense, which no one will forget. The journalist Marco Damilano, the actor Alessando Bergonzoni and Gad Lerner also arrived. Senator Pierferdinando Casini, who underlined how Prodi and his wife were «an extraordinary couple, who reconcile with everything that is marriage and love». Also moved is the memory of Don Luigi Ciotti who recalled Flavia Prodi as a “very simple and humble” woman. The former premiers Mario Monti and Massimo D’Alema also arrived, who spoke of “dismay at such a sudden disappearance of a person who represented, beyond his relationship with Romano, a point of reference for the community”. And the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein, who had already gone yesterday to bring condolences to the Prodi house.