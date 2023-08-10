StrettoWeb

A group of researchers has discovered the route that the HIV virus uses to infiltrate the nucleus of a healthy cell. The molecular mechanism and therapeutic targets detected by the researchers seem to have benefits not only in HIV infection, but also in other neurodegenerative diseases (such as Alzheimer’s) and cancer. The study, conducted between Sicily and the United States, was published today in the scientific journal “Nature Communications“.

The Palermo professor Aurelius Lorico of the University of Touro, Nevada explains that: “the nucleus is the command center of the cell, it contains DNA protected by a special membrane. Most viruses need access to the nucleus to make new copies of themselves and invade other cells. Our studio – points out – revealed that HIV can enter the cell wrapped inside a package of membranes that comes from the infected cell. These packages are called ‘endosomes’. The virus, enveloped in the endosome, travels to the outside of the nuclear envelope and pushes it inward to form what we call ‘nuclear invaginations’.

“The endosome containing the virus – explains Lorico – si moves into the nuclear invagination and from there into the nucleus. We discovered a complex of three proteins, Vap-A, Orp3 and Rab7, which are required for this to happen. In collaboration with Patrizia Diana, Girolamo Cirrincione and Daniela Carbone, researchers from the University of Palermo, we used a molecular model to synthesize a drug, which blocks the formation of the protein complex and when we infected T lymphocytes with HIV in the presence of the our drug, the virus was unable to enter the nucleus and the infection was prevented.

