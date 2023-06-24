“We wait for you for a new dawn (clear)”

A huge crowd for two days. The Blasco gang exploded at the Barbera. Thousands of all ages, from every part of the boot, gathered at the stadium for two magical evenings. After Vasco Rossi’s double concert, Palermo’s goal is now to make appointments of this caliber almost a habit and not isolated cases. And now rumors are starting to circulate about attempts to bring a great foreign artist to Barbera. Vasco reopened the stadium for concerts after 25 years. And the response has been great.

Among the fans of Blasco also the mayor Roberto Lagalla who met the rocker a few hours before the concert. The two embraced, then the mayor went to settle in the stands. From there he also took several photos during the concert.

Now Lagalla comments (with various quotes that demonstrate a profound knowledge of the “matter”): “Vasco, in these two evenings at the Renzo Barbera stadium you made a beautiful “Combriccola” sing and enjoy over 70,000 people who came from all over the world. Italy. A two-day party, a “Rock’n roll show” which benefited the city”.

“And every time – says Lagalla – that we look back on your concerts, we will always remember you as the rock star who reopened the stadium for concerts after 25 years. We look forward to seeing you soon, Vasco. In the meantime, we will continue to work so that Palermo, after years of sunset, may Live a new “Dawn (Chiara)”.

A few hours later Lagalla reiterated: “Palermo can host great events. The Palermitans and people who came from all over Italy lived this experience with composure and, for this reason, I thank them. And if both evenings were spent in maximum safety, my applause goes to those who spent days so that the event could take place without causing inconvenience, starting with the Coc (municipal operations centre), coordinated by the municipal civil protection, the municipal police and all the forces of order. opened a new season of concerts and shows in a city that, in recent years, has almost been put aside from this point of view. Now the commitment of the administration, with the collaboration of Palermo football, must be aimed at finding solutions to make Barbera a more hospitable stadium, without forgetting the efforts that this administration, which has been in office for a year, is putting in place in other areas such as the Velodrome, the Zisa cultural sites and, in perspective, also the Palazzetto dello sport to make them suitable for hosting shows and great artists”.