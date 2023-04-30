“We want to build something together” – breaking latest news

Amber Angiolini he gets passionate when he talks about the First of May in the square Saint John. Â «We are not here to save the world, but not even to bring slogans», explains the actress who for the sixth time in a row (a record) she leads, flanked by Fabrizio Biggiothe rock marathon promoted by CGIL, CISL and UIL and organized by iCompany.

Work, Constitution (which turns 75) and young people are the themes around which the event revolves which from two in the afternoon until well after midnight promises to make the square dance by offering food for thought. â€œWe have removed the introductions of the singers – explains Ambra – to give them the possibility to say something». The interventions will also concern the Constitution. “It is a magnificent text that must be inhabited – explains Ambra – We have received proposals to update some articles such as that of mental health. Luckily today we are no longer ashamed of showing discomfort».

In the cast, Ligabue, Emma, Piero PelÃ¹ but also young people close to Generation Z such as Lazza, Tananai, Ariete, Mr. Rain. Â«We complain because the Guccinis and the De Gregoris aren’t there – observes Ambra – these guys have a different poetics, in one sentence they deliver important themes. You have to change your listening perspective. We would discover a world of young people with precise and non-warlike ideas. The ones launched from the stage will be great arrows of collaboration».

The interventions of the science popularizer are added to the voice of the artists Charles Rovelliof the writer and playwright Stefano Massini and the songwriter Avincola. The square thus becomes a place for dialogue because, adds Ambra, “the Concertone is different from the political forums: we try to build something Together. Outstretched hands arrive, proposals. No one goes on stage for provoke: provocation belongs to a world that should fix things but doesn’t, it is often linked to the feeling that one should get angry, but the noise covers the solution». See also Joan MacDonald, 70-year-old fitness influencer: her story