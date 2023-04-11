FROM OUR REPORTER

KRAMATORSK – The most dramatic tale comes directly from western quarters of Bakhmut and hides very little of difficulties faced by the Ukrainian soldiers day and night to prevent the Russians from closing the encirclement altogether. â€˜Here is hell. At the end of January my unit consisted of 56 men, we remained in eight. Yesterday we arrived to hold a position in our unit, but today we are all already in bad shape with more or less light injuries», explains via Whatsapp Sergei, who is 39 years old and originally from Dnipro and worked for a large IT company before being recruited. local.

Yesterday we managed to contact him again and his messages remained worrying. Even the Ukrainians no longer deny Russian claims that their soldiers now control more than 70 percent of the town. â€˜I see our troops gradually withdrawing in the face of the impetus of the Russian advance. However, the local commanders don't always seem up to par, they constantly change their minds and our lives are at their mercy, and every now and then controversies break out between soldiers and officers. We are too exposed, there is nervousness for fear of being surrounded. Our losses remain large. I myself have seen some soldiers who refused to obey orders considered needlessly suicidal. Among the problems there is also that of transporting the wounded to hospitals in the rear, which can only take place on armored vehicles. But the commands don't always agree on putting at risk the means that are used here to fightÂ» he adds.

A comrade of his reveals that the Russian army is allegedly using Chinese drones massively, much more effective than the Iranian ones. However, not everyone is so pessimistic. Among the stalls and restaurants of Kostyantynivka, which is the last town in the Ukrainian rear where it is possible to rest and find food before the twenty kilometers on the roads exposed to Russian fire towards Bakhmut, we meet some very young recruits, who stay humor and express merciless criticism of the “smallness” of Russian soldiers. â€œIn particular mercenary units of the Wagner are void. They use prisoners as cannon fodder. They send them to attack without waiting for the protection of artillery or tanks. Wave after wave they advance, their dead piling on top of each other, a sheer madness devoid of any military rationale. They will only stop when the prisons are empty,” explains a 22-year-old soldier who only agrees to reveal his battle name: Dnipro. And he adds: â€œWe have noticed huge differences in the capabilities of the Russian soldiers. If the newly recruited prisoners are of zero quality, the Wagner veterans are experienced and cold-blooded. It is no coincidence that they are kept in the rear bunkers to direct operations. By now, unlike in the past, even the units of the regular Russian army are better than the Wagner».