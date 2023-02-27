â€˜It was dark, it must have been about five. Suddenly the smugglers, four in all, while we were five hundred meters from the shore, saw lights, beams from torches that illuminated the darkness upwards. They got scared, they thought they were the police waiting for them. So they changed course to land somewhere else. But we had to do it quickly, increase the speed: the only way was to lighten the weight on board. So they threw people into the sea in the waves which meanwhile tossed the trawler. How many? at least twenty people». These are some testimonies that emerged yesterday from the survivors of the shipwreck and collected – “with difficulty, they are all traumatized, they have lost fathers, mothers, children, wives, husbands” – by Loredana Pisani, director of the diocesan center Migrantes of Crotone, 50, teacher religious high school.

testimony Stories learned above all in the hospital, translated by the cultural mediators of the Police Headquarters and voluntary associations. Still shocked by what she heard, the volunteer explains that “those who were on board that fishing boat did not know what they would encounter …”. But the shipwreck itself? Other details were told in the morning by a twenty-one-year-old Pakistani woman, wrapped up in a thermal blanket that wrapped around a thicker one made of fabric. It will be around eleven o’clock. Red-eyed, she doesn’t want to leave the windswept beach where rescuers are scrambling to help the castaways. Â«My husband…Â» she tears in English, held up by two Red Cross nurses who give her a thermos with hot tea. In small sips, she drinks, but she keeps turning around: and she looks at those white sheets that cover the bodies of her husband and of the others who drowned a few hours earlier 150 meters from the shore. While they try to convince her to join the bus that should take the survivors to the Capo Rizzuto reception center, the girl tells something of that odyssey: «We heard a very loud noise. Then the boat broke in half, perhaps passing over a rock: I was embracing my husband, when they were found at sea, I never saw him again». See also The new super bacteria resist antibiotics, the alarm and the dramatic situation in Italy