“We will be able to participate in pilot training” – breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

Italy could also be part of the so-called jet coalition in favor of Ukraine. This was confirmed by Giorgia Meloni in a press conference, before leaving the work of the G7 prematurely and return to Italy to travel to the flood sites. The head of government recalled that our country does not have F-16 fighters, those requested by Ukrainian president Zelensky, whom he embraced and met before leaving Japan, but made it clear that in agreement with the European allies, «Even if a decision has not yet been made, our country could participate to the training of Ukrainian pilots» in the Italian bases.

It is not an official confirmation yet, but we are close to it. The impression is that the formal decision will arrive in the next few hours and that Italy is ready to provide its contribution. A contribution that fits into a context that the premier, after two days of talks in the G7, judges more than positive, different from what was predictable a few months ago: “If we didn’t have worries” about the war in Ukraine, “we would be unconscious. Every choice we make must be considered. But what is happening months ago was unimaginable, there were those who said it was a lost battle, today everyone sees the resilience and ability that the Ukrainian people have, that it is not easy to bend a free people and a sovereign nation. The facts show that things did not go as some propaganda said, if we had abandoned the Ukrainians we would live in a world of chaos». See also Striscia la Notizia reveals a Facebook flaw

Meloni answers several questions, announces that next year the G7 with Italian presidency will be held in Puglia, he is proud to point out that â€œafter years of debate within the G7, the theme of migration, human trafficking, Africa and Tunisia will be mentioned in the document. A great theme that Italy knows better than all the others and which it places at 360 degrees». A topic that he discussed at length with Macron, and also Biden, for an effective intervention on the situation in Tunisia.

He spends a few words on the meeting with Macron, if anything he returns to the criticisms received by Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau on the subject of the rights of same-parent couples: Â«I lived them as I always experience fake news. Politics is done in the European Parliament. I think Trudeau was a victim of fake news, of propaganda, I think he realized it. I reminded him that it was probably a bit rash, we haven’t taken any action on the matter and therefore I see no reason to be worried».