“We will be ready for the match against Torino” – Calcio Casteddu

The Cagliari-Palermo match-winner, Alessandro Di Pardo, at the press conference at the Unipol Domus at the end of the match

SATISFACTION. “I’m happy with the victory and the personal goal. A success in front of our public which allowed us to confirm our value. We are a team that always believes in us until the end. We have to work a lot on set pieces, Palermo’s goal is proof of that“.

ENVIRONMENT. “I’m fine in Cagliari, I’m happy to have renewed my contract and I feel like I’m in a good place to work. We run a lot and try to defend all together. Next Monday we will arrive ready for the commitment, also thanks to the enthusiasm of our people”.

