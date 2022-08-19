It is a provocation but also an outlet that of Alberto Zangrillo. “Programming is key. The Ssn needs specialists who can make the diagnosis and decide on the treatment, doctors who know how to work in the emergency room and in the operating room. “These people, doctors and nurses, are the ones to whom we will entrust the lives of our children and must be paid well, Otherwise the health citizenship income rules will apply and we will all die because treated by mediocre people and improvised “.

Harsh words are those of the Vice Rector of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan and director of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital, who at theberaking latest news Health thus explains his view on the limited number in Medicine and on access to the medical profession, reiterating the importance of planning well the entire path, from the very beginning of the training ‘chain’ of white coats, to have adequate resources for health needs.

“The hypothesis of eliminating the limited number for access to the medical faculties is not the solution, we must train aware doctors”, thunders Filippo Anelli, president of the Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo) against the hypothesis of the abolition of the barrier to Medicine. “The issue of the limited number has already been addressed and we had given various solutions – remember Anelli – But some points must be reiterated: the first is that this issue is not linked to the number of doctors, which in Italy is considerable, but to that of specialists. The minister Hope intervened on this problem by increasing the specialization grants, even if more could be done; for example for general medicine. Then there is the second point: the issue of access to medicine. The number of places in the faculties has increased in recent years but it must be taken into account that structures and an organization are needed to guarantee a valid training path and not as it has happened in the past, when registration was free, overflowing classrooms and difficulties for students. to follow the lessons “.