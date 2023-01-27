The situation is difficult, with an average of around 3% in the Regions. The first step is to establish a dialogue between the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and the Ministry of Health: it seems incredible but until three months ago the rule was “separate tables”. This government has already set up an interministerial table on policies for the elderly at Palazzo Chigi. We are talking about very heterogeneous topics: the aim is to outline policies in terms of prevention, care, treatment, support and inclusion at 360 degrees. The work between ministries, regions, local authorities and third sector actors and civil society is not an easy path, also because it has never been taken, but it is certainly the most profitable.

Meanwhile, the bill provides for an immediately operational Committee (Cipa), with the role of director

First of all, CIPA will examine the available data coming from the individual ministries, trying to put the information into a system precisely in view of social and health integration. It is the premise for being able to design active policies for the elderly.

At what stage are the essential levels of social benefits?

The Leps must be completed and this belongs to my ministry together with the Joint Conference. The important thing is to avert what happened to the health Lea, which even if written on paper are partially unapplied. In this sense, the signal of attention from the Meloni government is strong, the first to assign the delegation for social policies to a deputy minister.