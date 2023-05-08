«We will have the required ammunition, we will remain in Bakhmut»

Plane alarm in Kiev, explosions in Odessa
The air raid alarm sounded almost all over Ukraine ea Kiev while explosions were recorded in Odessa following a Russian air raid. Ukrainska Pravda reports it.
Kiev: in Bakhmut the Russians have increased the intensity of the raids
«In Bakhmut, the Russians have increased the intensity of shelling with heavy weapons and still hope to capture the city by May 9th». The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. In Bakhmut “the defense continues”, but “the Russians have increased the intensity of bombing with heavy weapons and have started using more advanced equipment and are regrouping troops”, Sirskyi specified.
6 Ukrainian emergency services workers died
Six Ukrainian emergency services workers were killed in a Russian shelling in the southern region of Kherson. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said the Russians dropped bombs from a drone over a densely populated area. The raid took place yesterday and two other emergency services operators were seriously injured. The prosecutor’s office reported that an investigation had been launched “for violation of the laws of war and premeditated murder”.
Ukrainian 007s: ‘We will still kill Russians around the world’
The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, refused to confirm or deny information on the possible involvement of Ukrainian services in attacks on Russian territory, or in occupied ones, including the assassination in Moscow of Daria Dugina, daughter of theorist Russian Alexander Dugin and the suspected attack on the Kerch bridge in October. “Let’s not continue with this topic. All I will comment is that we have killed Russians and will continue to kill Russians everywhere on the face of this world until complete victory for Ukraine,” Budanov said in an April 24 interview with Yahoo News, more than a week before the story of the explosion of drones over the Kremlin. And yesterday an attack took place against the Russian nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin.
Russian jet intercepts Polish plane patrolling Frontex
A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet intercepted and came dangerously close to a Polish Let L-410 aircraft which was performing a patrol of international airspace for the EU’s border protection agency Frontex. This was reported by the Polish border protection agency, which accused the Russian fighter plane of having conducted “aggressive and dangerous maneuvers” approaching the Let on three occasions at a distance of only five meters, causing it to temporarily lose control of the turboprop to the crew. The Let, which was traveling with two pilots and three border protection officials on board, lost altitude and managed to land safely only thanks to the pilots’ skills, Polish officials said.
Moscow: drone attack on Ivanovo airport foiled
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Interior Ministry have thwarted a drone attack on an airport in the Ivanovo region, the FSB said, according to Tass. “An attempt to carry out an act of sabotage against the Severny airport, Ivanovo region, organized by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which was supposed to involve drones packed with explosives, was thwarted,” the statement read. The FSB added that the perpetrators intended to target the A-50 aircraft for control and early warning.
Crimea, drone attacks repelled
The Russian administration of Crimea has announced that it rejected raids with a dozen Ukrainian drones on Sevastopol during the night. “Anti-aircraft defense and electronic warfare units have repulsed a new attack” on the city, which hosts the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Governor Mikhail Razvojaiev claimed. In a post on Telegram, he said that “over a dozen drones” had been launched from Ukraine, two of which were shot down over the sea and another that fell into a forest after “losing control”. “No infrastructure in the city was damaged,” the governor assured.
Prigozhin: “We will have the required ammunition”
The founder and leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has announced that he will stay in Bakhmut to fight alongside his men after receiving guarantees on the supply of the requested ammunition. “Tonight we received a combat order: they promise to provide us with the necessary ammunition and weapons to continue further actions,” he said on the Telegram channel.
Two civilians killed by shelling by Ukrainian forces in Zaporizhzhia
Two civilians were killed by shelling by Ukrainian forces on Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. The emergency services cited by the Tass agency said so. The shelling took place last night on the settlement of Bogatoye, in the Pologi district. “A house was destroyed,” the sources added, underlining that this “is further proof that residents must be evacuated as soon as possible from settlements close to the front line” as Ukrainian shelling is increasing in intensity. The governor of the Russian-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said in recent days that the inhabitants of 18 settlements must be evacuated and yesterday confirmed that the first thousand civilians have been relocated further south receiving the necessary assistance. According to another pro-Russian local leader, Andrei Kozenko, the evacuation, which remains on a voluntary basis, is expected to affect around 70,000 people. Several military observers believe that the Ukrainian forces could try to break through the front in the Zaporizhzhia region as part of the repeatedly announced counter-offensive.
Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin is out of a coma
The Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, seriously injured in an attack, has come out of a induced coma. “He IS conscious, according to the doctors, his condition is stable, his mood is lively,” Nizhny Novgorod governor Gleb Nikitin reports today on his Telegram channel. Yesterday Prilepin was seriously injured when an explosive device attached to his car exploded in the Nizhny Novgorod region, killing his driver. According to the authorities, the attack was carried out with an anti-tank mine. A few hours after the incident, which occurred not far from the town of Bor, a man born in 1993 who is said to have a criminal record was arrested, according to the Ministry of the Interior. An investigation into a suspected terrorist attack has been launched. Moscow blames Kiev and Western states for attack. Prilepin is considered a strong supporter of Russia’s war against Ukraine. He previously fought alongside pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbass region of Ukraine. He once described himself as an imperialist.
Bombs on Nikopol, a woman died
Russian forces fired more than 30 shells in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in east-central Ukraine earlier today, killing an elderly woman and wounding three people. This was reported on Telegram by the governor of the Oblast, Serhiy Lysak, writes Kyiv Independent. “During the night, they hit the Nikopol district twice. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. More than 30 bullets were fired. A 72-year-old woman died. Three locals were injured. One suffered a head injury. Two are in a state of stress and with concussions,” the governor underlined. The shelling also damaged seven homes, a skyscraper, shattered the windows of a college dormitory, hit three gas pipelines, a power line, 14 solar panels, farm buildings and five cars, Lysak added.
Destroyed Russian drone over Kiev
The Ukrainian army has destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone over Kiev in the past few hours, the military administration of the city of Kiev reported on Telegram, writes the Kyiv Independent. According to initial information, there were no casualties or damage. The head of the military administration in his post also urged residents of Kiev not to ignore the sirens of air raids. Several Russian drone strikes have occurred over the capital in recent days. On May 3, the Ukrainian military said it had shot down all Iranian-made drones that Russia fired at the city, while two drones were shot down over Kiev on April 28, the Ukrainian capital’s military administration said.
Zaporizhzhya, “dangerous situation”
«The general situation around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous. I am extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant.” This was stated by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi in a statement published on the IAEA website. «We must act now – he stresses – to prevent the threat of a serious nuclear accident and its consequences for the population and the environment. This large nuclear facility must be protected. I will continue to urge all parties to commit to this vital goal, and the IAEA will continue to do everything possible to help ensure nuclear safety and plant safety.”
“The Wagner Group’s Bakhmut Operation Meat Grinder Has Been Completed”
“The Wagner Group’s Operation Meat Grinder Bakhmut has been completed.” This was stated by the head of the private military company, as reported by the Ria Novosti agency, which cites the Wagner press service. «It should be noted – Prigozhin explained – that the Bakhmut meat grinder operation was designed primarily not to take the settlement of Bakhmut, but to grind the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and arrange a truce for the Russian army to restore its fighting skills. The Bakhmut mincer has completely fulfilled its task»