We will need to consume 20% less antibiotics by 2030

By 2030, Europeans will need to consume 20% fewer antibiotics than current levels. This is what the recommendation proposed by the European Commission provides and which today, after the green light from the EU Parliament, also obtained the go-ahead from the Council, the body that brings together the governments of the bloc.

The proposal is aimed at combating the phenomenon of antibiotic (or antimicrobial) resistance which causes 35,000 deaths in Europe every year. “Antimicrobials are medicines of crucial importance – writes the EU Commission – Over the years, however, their excessive and improper use has led to an increase in antimicrobial resistance, which means that antibiotics lose effectiveness and the treatment of infections is increasingly difficult when not impossible”. The recommendation focuses on infection prevention and control, surveillance and monitoring, innovation and availability of efficient antimicrobials, prudent use of antimicrobials, and cooperation between Member States and globally.

The text sets targets, defined together with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The first is the aforementioned 20% reduction in the overall consumption of antibiotics in humans by 2030. As regards the use of antibiotics in animals intended for human consumption, the reduction must be even more marked, of 50%. by 2030.

The recommendation also provides that at least 65% of the overall consumption of antibiotics in humans is in line with the disease it is intended to treat: often, in fact, patients using useless drugs for the purpose of treatment, according to some statistics even in one case on two in Italy. Finally, the text aims at a reduction of infections caused by 3 key antibiotic-resistant bacteria, an objective which will mainly apply to hospitals.

“I welcome the Council’s adoption of our proposal in record time – comments Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety – this clearly shows that the EU is determined to fight antimicrobial resistance as a matter of urgency, fundamental aspect of a strong European Health Union capable of protecting its citizens. We now have clear objectives for tackling a serious health threat, which costs the lives of 35,000 people in the EU every year. I would like to thank the Swedish presidency for the efforts and attention dedicated to this very important issue”, he concludes.

Antimicrobials are medicines of crucial importance. Over the years, however, their overuse and misuse has led to an increase in antimicrobial resistance, which means that antimicrobials lose their effectiveness and treating infections is increasingly difficult, if not impossible. In April, the Commission therefore included in the pharmaceutical package a proposal for a Council recommendation containing complementary measures. Indeed, the review of EU pharmaceutical legislation also aims to promote the development of new innovative antimicrobials, as well as to ensure the prudent use of antimicrobials and reduce their impact on the environment.

