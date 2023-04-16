“We will never do like Totti and Ilary.” Slitta Verissimo after the rumors of separation from Paolo Bonolis?

Weekend full of guests at home very true. Silvia Toffani will welcome in his studio among others: Ilary Blasiwhich will start next Monday with the new edition ofIsland of the famous and the dancer Alessio, last eliminated from the evening of Amici. There will not be, however, in spite of the rumors of recent days Sonia Bruganelli.

In recent days, the news of a break between Sonia Bruganelli and her husband had spread Paul Bonolis and which would have been made official by Silvia Toffanin at Verissimo. Not only did the couple deny the crisis with an extremely ironic video, but according to the guests communicated by Mediaset, Sonia Bruganelli won’t even be in the studio. Interview skipped or postponed?

What happened

Dagospia returns to the attack by hypothesizing that the woman “no longer knows how to climb straws” regarding the separation by her husband Paolo Bonolis (who has repeatedly denied).

For those unfamiliar with the background, a summary: a few days ago Dagospia, a site that is always highly informed on gossip topics, published an article announcing the divorce between Sonia and Paolo after twenty-five years together. “The official announcement will take place at Verissimo”, added the site directed by Roberto D’Agostino. However, Bruganelli’s denial arrived shortly: “I will be in Verissimo yes, but together with my daughter Adele”, he specified. However, a clarification that Dagospia did not believe, insisting on the path of separation.

Bruganelli’s reply

“Serene, my hosted with Adele in Verissimo was scheduled for next week, and I will be there,” replied Bonolis’s wife with a tweet.

But that’s not all. The question and answer between the wife of Paolo Bonolis and the journalist Giuseppe Candela then continued with a comparison made by the journalist that did not go unnoticed:

“Sonia, come on. We know but you remember if the Totti/Blasi scheme is needed: videos with insults to journalists, shit on TV against the press, love and loyalty. Then in a few months Ansa or Adn. But only if needed eh because this great love must resist! We’re all rooting for you.”

At this point the person concerned responded to the journalist’s provocation in this way:

“We’ll never do that. it was just that lawyers cost too much, if anything, we say goodbye with a hug and “see you next time” CASOMAI EH!!!»

Ilary Blasi

While waiting to unravel this skein, we can instead confirm that Ilary Blasi will be in the episode that will be aired on Sunday. Blasi once again chooses Verissimo’s “protected” studio to talk about her new Isola and who knows also about her new love Bastian Müller.

