Home Health «We will not accept any ransom requests»- breaking latest news
Health

«We will not accept any ransom requests»- breaking latest news

by admin
«We will not accept any ransom requests»- breaking latest news

A note from Ferrari reads: «Ferrari SpA, an Italian company wholly owned by itrecently received a ransom note relating to some of its customers’ contact details». He continues: “Upon receiving this request, we immediately launched an investigation in cooperation with a world-leading cybersecurity company. Furthermore, we have informed the relevant authorities and we are sure they will do everything in their power in carrying out the investigation. In line with its corporate policy, Ferrari will not accept any redemption request – it is still written – as agreeing to such requests would fund criminal activity and would allow the perpetrators of threats to perpetuate their attacks.

The release continues with a note addressed to customers: “In the belief that the best course of action is to inform our customers, we have notified our customers of the potential exposure of their data and the nature of the event. Ferrari treats the issue of the confidentiality of its customers very seriously and understands the importance of what happened. TOWe have partnered with experts to further strengthen our systems, of whose solidity we are confident. We can also confirm that the violation – concludes the note – has not had any impact on the operations of our company”.

See also  Green pass, vaccinovigilance and government choices: interview with prof. Marco Cosentino

You may also like

France, protests across the country after the end...

Spahn: “The mentally ill need to get an...

Thief throws himself from the viaduct to escape...

“I’ll tell you the truth about Sicilian Healthcare”

Pneumococcal vaccination: which groups benefit | Stiftung Warentest

«Guilts are paid, you said it hurt you»

Meloni hears Scholz about migrants. And now Brussels...

Happiness: how to achieve it at the table...

This is how you can lighten your hair...

Meloni hears Scholz about migrants. And now Brussels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy