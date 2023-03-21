A note from Ferrari reads: «Ferrari SpA, an Italian company wholly owned by itrecently received a ransom note relating to some of its customers’ contact details». He continues: “Upon receiving this request, we immediately launched an investigation in cooperation with a world-leading cybersecurity company. Furthermore, we have informed the relevant authorities and we are sure they will do everything in their power in carrying out the investigation. In line with its corporate policy, Ferrari will not accept any redemption request – it is still written – as agreeing to such requests would fund criminal activity and would allow the perpetrators of threats to perpetuate their attacks.

The release continues with a note addressed to customers: “In the belief that the best course of action is to inform our customers, we have notified our customers of the potential exposure of their data and the nature of the event. Ferrari treats the issue of the confidentiality of its customers very seriously and understands the importance of what happened. TOWe have partnered with experts to further strengthen our systems, of whose solidity we are confident. We can also confirm that the violation – concludes the note – has not had any impact on the operations of our company”.